Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EuropaCorp    ECP   FR0010490920

EUROPACORP

(ECP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/19 09:22:37 am
1.324 EUR   -2.07%
09:30aNOTICE OF AVAILABILITY : Registration document 2018/2019 (French version)
PU
06/24EUROPACORP SA : annual earnings release
05/29EUROPACORP : answers market rumors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Notice of availability: Registration document 2018/2019 (French version)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Notice of availability - Release of the Registration document 2018/2019

Saint-Denis,19 July 2019 - EuropaCorp's Registration document for 2018/2019 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 19, 2019, under the number D.19-0717.

The French-language document has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations and may be viewed at and downloaded from the Group's website at the following address: www.europacorp.comunder the Corporate - Periodical Financial Reports section.

Copies of the document are also available at the company headquarters:

EuropaCorp

20 rue Ampère

93413 Saint-Denis CEDEX France

The Registration document includes in particular:

  • the full-year financial statements;
  • the auditors' reports and information concerning their fees.

ABOUT EUROPACORP

Founded in 1999, EuropaCorp has become one of Europe's leading film and television studios.

The company's global activities span the entire film value chain with expertise in production, theatrical distribution, video and VOD sales, international sales, soundtrack publishing, and television sales. By directly managing the production and distribution process, EuropaCorp is able to maintain quality and creativity throughout the lifecycle of a film or television project. The company has produced or coproduced over 110 films and distributed over 160 films in French cinemas. Since 1999, the company has produced 10 of France's 20 highest grossing films internationally and 22 films among the 70 French productions with the most admissions internationally (source Le film français - May 17 2019). Starting in 2010, the company has been active in producing television movies and episodic television series for platforms around the world.

EuropaCorp was founded by French director, screenwriter and producer Luc Besson. For more information, go to http://www.europacorp.com/

Contacts

EuropaCorp Group

NewCap

Lisa Reynaud | Investor relations | investors@europacorp.com

Pierre Laurent | NewCap

Régis Lefèbvre | Communication | rlefebvre@europacorp.com

plaurent@newcap.fr| Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

Tel: 01 55 99 50 00

EuropaCorp is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN code: FR0010490920 - Ticker: ECP

Disclaimer

EuropaCorp SA published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROPACORP
09:30aNOTICE OF AVAILABILITY : Registration document 2018/2019 (French version)
PU
06/24EUROPACORP SA : annual earnings release
05/29EUROPACORP : answers market rumors
PU
05/24EUROPACORP : FY 2018/2019 Annual revenue
PU
05/14EUROPACORP : Cinema - Luc Besson's film company gets six months reprieve
AQ
05/06EUROPACORP : Suspension of trading pending press release
PU
03/25EUROPACORP : Gaumont acquires EuropaCorp's activity of exploitation of films fro..
PU
2018EUROPACORP : Availability of half-year financial report as of 2018/09/30 (French..
PU
2018EUROPACORP : 2018/2019 half-year results
PU
2018EUROPACORP : Report on the General Shareholders' Meeting of September 27, 2018
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 140 M
EBIT 2020 5,20 M
Net income 2020 -2,80 M
Debt 2020 120 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 55,4 M
Chart EUROPACORP
Duration : Period :
EuropaCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPACORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,80  €
Last Close Price 1,35  €
Spread / Highest target -40,8%
Spread / Average Target -40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Besson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Régis Marillas Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Charles Milhaud Vice Chairman
Didier Kunstlinger Director
Patrice Gassenbach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPACORP40.25%62
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)17.05%7 609
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO6.50%6 774
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%5 746
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 399
CHINA FILM CO LTD-1.61%3 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About