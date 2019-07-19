Notice of availability: Registration document 2018/2019 (French version)

Notice of availability - Release of the Registration document 2018/2019

Saint-Denis,19 July 2019 - EuropaCorp's Registration document for 2018/2019 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 19, 2019, under the number D.19-0717.

The French-language document has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations and may be viewed at and downloaded from the Group's website at the following address: www.europacorp.comunder the Corporate - Periodical Financial Reports section.

Copies of the document are also available at the company headquarters:

EuropaCorp

20 rue Ampère

93413 Saint-Denis CEDEX France

The Registration document includes in particular:

the full-year financial statements;

full-year financial statements; the auditors' reports and information concerning their fees.

ABOUT EUROPACORP

Founded in 1999, EuropaCorp has become one of Europe's leading film and television studios.

The company's global activities span the entire film value chain with expertise in production, theatrical distribution, video and VOD sales, international sales, soundtrack publishing, and television sales. By directly managing the production and distribution process, EuropaCorp is able to maintain quality and creativity throughout the lifecycle of a film or television project. The company has produced or coproduced over 110 films and distributed over 160 films in French cinemas. Since 1999, the company has produced 10 of France's 20 highest grossing films internationally and 22 films among the 70 French productions with the most admissions internationally (source Le film français - May 17 2019). Starting in 2010, the company has been active in producing television movies and episodic television series for platforms around the world.

EuropaCorp was founded by French director, screenwriter and producer Luc Besson. For more information, go to http://www.europacorp.com/

Contacts

EuropaCorp Group NewCap Lisa Reynaud | Investor relations | investors@europacorp.com Pierre Laurent | NewCap Régis Lefèbvre | Communication | rlefebvre@europacorp.com plaurent@newcap.fr| Tel: 01 44 71 94 94 Tel: 01 55 99 50 00

EuropaCorp is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN code: FR0010490920 - Ticker: ECP