Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Europcar Mobility Group    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(EUCAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Europcar Mobility : Information Available Concerning the Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group to Be Held on April 26, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 5, 2019--

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (Euronext Paris: EUROPCAR MOBILITY) are invited to participate to its Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

Information concerning this Annual General Meeting was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on March 22, 2019 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting. This notice about the Annual General Meeting together with the Management Board's report on the draft resolutions and legal information are now available on Europcar Mobility Group's website, section 'Investors'/'Financial Documentation'/'Shareholders' Meetings': http://investors.europcar-group.com. The convening notice will be published in the BALO on April 8, 2019 and will be also available on the website of Europcar Mobility Group.

Other documents and information concerning this Annual General Meeting are now available for shareholders at Europcar Mobility Group's registered office and are also available on the Company's website mentioned above under legal and regulatory applicable provisions.

* * *

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.

The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred 'Mobility Service Company' by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar® - the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar® - the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent® - 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo® - one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005334/en/

Source: Europcar Mobility Group

Press Relations
Valérie Sauteret / Marie-Anne Bénardais
+33 1 80 20 92 92 / europcarpressoffice@europcar.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Gernandt
+33 1 80 20 91 81 / olivier.gernandt@europcar.com

Disclaimer

Europcar Groupe SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
12:17pEUROPCAR MOBILITY : Information Available Concerning the Annual General Meeting ..
PU
02/18EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : annual earnings release
01/28EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Adds 85 100% electric renault zoes to its uk car-sharing and..
AQ
2018EUROPCAR MOBILITY : applies Environmental Contribution for all drivers as of 201..
PU
2018EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Third Quarter 2018 Results - Press release
PU
2018EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Appoints New Ireland Managing Director
AQ
2018EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Colm Brady Appointed New Managing Director at Europcar Mobil..
AQ
2018EUROPCAR MOBILITY : With ubeeqo, europcar mobility group accelerates the develop..
AQ
2018INFORMATION - VOLKSWAGEN GROUP SAFET : problème de sécurité
PU
2018EUROPCAR GROUPE : INFORMATION - Volkswagen Group safety issue on rear middle sea..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 008 M
EBIT 2019 329 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 757 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 7,29
P/E ratio 2020 6,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 1 157 M
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,4 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Luc Etienne Péligry Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Deux Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-8.65%1 300
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR7.23%6 270
SIXT SE37.50%4 387
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.56.90%2 715
BARLOWORLD LIMITED16.34%2 001
CAR INC17.95%1 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About