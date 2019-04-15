Log in
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(EUCAR)
Europcar Mobility : announces the launch of an offering of 450 million Senior Notes

04/15/2019

The following information is not intended for, and may not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in the United States of America (including its territories, the 'United States'), Canada, Japan or Australia, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or acquire, any securities of Europcar Mobility Group in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia. The securities referred to on this website have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. All persons residing outside of France and outside of the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia who wish to access the documents contained on this website should first ensure that they are not subject to local laws or regulations that prohibit or restrict their right to access this website, or require registration or approval for any acquisition of securities by them. No such registration or approval has been obtained outside of France. Europcar Mobility Group assumes no responsibility if there is a violation of applicable law and regulations by any person.

I certify that:

(1) I am a resident of and physically present in France;

Or

(2) I am a resident of and physically present in a Member State of the European Economic Area (other than France) having implemented the Directive 2003/71/CE as amended (the 'Prospectus Directive'), and I am a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive,

and

(3) I am not a resident of or physically present in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

I have read and understood the foregoing, and hereby make the certifications above and agree to comply with all of the above restrictions:

YES / NO

Disclaimer

Europcar Groupe SA published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 07:17:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 012 M
EBIT 2019 327 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 757 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
P/E ratio 2020 6,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 1 146 M
Managers
NameTitle
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Luc Etienne Péligry Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Deux Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-9.47%1 277
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR6.89%5 919
SIXT SE36.99%4 375
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC.60.63%2 703
BARLOWORLD LIMITED15.05%2 042
CAR INC9.23%1 745
