Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Europcar Mobility Group    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(EUCAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Europcar Mobility : gets 307 million euros in financing to cope with COVID-19 crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

French car hire company Europcar said on Sunday it had secured a total of 307 million euros (269.70 million pounds) in new financing to manage through the coronavirus crisis.

The sum includes a 220 million euro loan guaranteed at 90% by the French state, 67 million euros of liquidity lines guaranteed at 70% by the Spanish state, and 20 million euros of revolving credit facility backed by French investment firm Eurazeo, the company said in a statement.

Eurazeo owns 29.8% of Europcar.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic,; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain,; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURAZEO SE -4.88% 43.66 Real-time Quote.-28.43%
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP -1.62% 1.701 Real-time Quote.-60.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
01:28pEUROPCAR MOBILITY : gets 307 million euros in financing to cope with COVID-19 cr..
RE
01:01pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : secured 307m new financing facilities to ensure liqui..
BU
04/28EUROPCAR MOBILITY : still in talks over French financial aid
RE
04/28EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's Cash Preservation Plan, ..
BU
04/15EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash pre..
BU
04/07Europcar nears rescue deal with lenders - sources
RE
04/02EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Postponement of the Europcar Mobility Group Annual General M..
BU
03/23EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Disruption or Suspension of Some of Europcar Mobility Group'..
BU
03/10EUROPCAR MOBILITY : reaffirms the terms of its December 2, 2019 statement
PU
02/25EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Full year 2019 results 2019 > revised guidance achieved in a..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 776 M
EBIT 2020 238 M
Net income 2020 -33,2 M
Debt 2020 4 675 M
Yield 2020 5,72%
P/E ratio 2020 5,11x
P/E ratio 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
EV / Sales2021 1,65x
Capitalization 262 M
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,06  €
Last Close Price 1,70  €
Spread / Highest target 323%
Spread / Average Target 139%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Luc Etienne Péligry Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Deux Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-60.75%288
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-3.14%4 708
SIXT SE-31.23%2 828
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-56.90%967
BARLOWORLD LIMITED0.53%726
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-2.26%585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group