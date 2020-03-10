Log in
Europcar Mobility : reaffirms the terms of its December 2, 2019 statement

03/10/2020 | 01:59pm EDT

Paris, 9 March 2020

STATEMENT FROM EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

Europcar Mobility Group reaffirms the terms of its December 2, 2019 statement

Europcar Mobility Group will not comment on recent rumors published in the press and reaffirms the terms of its prior statement December 2, 2019, issued following Eurazeo's announcement, on November 14, 2019, of the conduct of a strategic review of its options with respect to its investment in Europcar Mobility Group which could potentially lead to the sale of all or part of its shareholding.

As announced on December 2, 2019, in the framework of that process, Europcar Mobility Group's Supervisory and Management Boards, attentive to the interest of the company and its stakeholders and to governance best practices, are advised by their respective financial and legal advisers and the Supervisory Board has constituted an independent ad hoc committee.

Industrial and financial options remain open given the strong medium- and long-term development prospects of the mobility sector worldwide. As is customary, Europcar Mobility Group re-affirms there is no certainty that the process will result in a transaction.

Disclaimer

Europcar Groupe SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 17:58:07 UTC
