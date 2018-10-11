European Assets Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV
LEI: 2138009W3JWS72F86M94
All data as at 30 September 2018.
|
Top Ten Holdings
|
%
|
Gerresheimer
|
4.1
|
Forbo Holding
|
4.0
|
CTS Eventim
|
3.8
|
SpareBank
|
3.8
|
IMCD Group
|
3.7
|
Storebrand
|
3.6
|
Cerved Information Solutions
|
3.5
|
Tecan Group
|
3.2
|
Sligro Food Group
|
3.1
|
Viscofan
|
3.1
|
Total
|
35.9
|
Trust Geographical Breakdown
|
%
|
Germany
|
20.5
|
Switzerland
|
13.7
|
Sweden
|
12.1
|
Norway
|
12.1
|
Spain
|
8.7
|
Netherlands
|
8.5
|
Italy
|
8.4
|
Ireland
|
6.5
|
France
|
4.1
|
Denmark
|
3.0
|
Austria
|
2.4
|
Total
|
100.0
Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets
|
Net Gearing/(Net Cash)
|
0.4%
