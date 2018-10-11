Log in
European Assets Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

10/11/2018 | 10:28am CEST

EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV

LEI: 2138009W3JWS72F86M94

All data as at 30 September 2018.

This data will be available on the Company's website.

Top Ten Holdings

%

Gerresheimer

4.1

Forbo Holding

4.0

CTS Eventim

3.8

SpareBank

3.8

IMCD Group

3.7

Storebrand

3.6

Cerved Information Solutions

3.5

Tecan Group

3.2

Sligro Food Group

3.1

Viscofan

3.1

Total

35.9

Trust Geographical Breakdown

%

Germany

20.5

Switzerland

13.7

Sweden

12.1

Norway

12.1

Spain

8.7

Netherlands

8.5

Italy

8.4

Ireland

6.5

France

4.1

Denmark

3.0

Austria

2.4

Total

100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets

Net Gearing/(Net Cash)

0.4%

Disclaimer

European Assets Trust NV published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:27:05 UTC
