European Assets Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV

LEI: 2138009W3JWS72F86M94

All data as at 30 September 2018.

This data will be available on the Company's website.

Top Ten Holdings % Gerresheimer 4.1 Forbo Holding 4.0 CTS Eventim 3.8 SpareBank 3.8 IMCD Group 3.7 Storebrand 3.6 Cerved Information Solutions 3.5 Tecan Group 3.2 Sligro Food Group 3.1 Viscofan 3.1 Total 35.9

Trust Geographical Breakdown % Germany 20.5 Switzerland 13.7 Sweden 12.1 Norway 12.1 Spain 8.7 Netherlands 8.5 Italy 8.4 Ireland 6.5 France 4.1 Denmark 3.0 Austria 2.4 Total 100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets