European Assets Trust : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

European Assets Trust NV ('EAT NV')

On 27 November 2018, European Assets Trust NV announced the proposed migration of its legal seat and structure from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom by means of a cross border merger (the 'Migration'). The Migration will result in the entire portfolio of investments of EAT NV transferring to European Assets Trust PLC, with shareholders entitled to receive one ordinary share in European Assets Trust PLC in exchange for each share held in EAT NV.

EAT NV announces that, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of EAT NV held on 9 January 2019 to approve the Migration, all resolutions proposed were duly passed. The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Convocation Notice, which is available at EAT NV's website www.europeanassets.eu.

The Migration remains subject to the approval of the European Assets Trust PLC shareholder at the European Assets Trust PLC court meeting to be held on 28 January 2019, the sanction by the UK High Court, and the satisfaction (or, if capable of waiver, the waiver) of the other conditions to the Migration.

Subject to satisfaction (or waiver) of those conditions, the Migration is expected to become effective on 16 March 2019. The EAT NV shares will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam as of two trading days on Euronext Amsterdam before the Effective Date. The Board will apply to both the Financial Conduct Authority for the cancellation of the standard listing of the EAT NV on the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of its shares on the Main Market, effective as of the first trading day after the Effective Date, expected to be 18 March 2019.

It is expected that the shares to be issued by European Assets Trust PLC in connection with the Migration will be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. on 18 March 2019.

For further information contact:

Wilbert van Twuijver, Managing Director

FCA Management BV, Rotterdam +31 (0)10 201 36 25

Scott McEllen

BMO Investment Business Limited, Company Secretary 020 7628 8000

LEI: 2138009W3JWS72F86M94