Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  European Assets Trust NV    EUNZ   NL0012838817

EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV (EUNZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- GBP   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Assets Trust : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:09am EST

European Assets Trust NV ('EAT NV')

On 27 November 2018, European Assets Trust NV announced the proposed migration of its legal seat and structure from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom by means of a cross border merger (the 'Migration'). The Migration will result in the entire portfolio of investments of EAT NV transferring to European Assets Trust PLC, with shareholders entitled to receive one ordinary share in European Assets Trust PLC in exchange for each share held in EAT NV.

EAT NV announces that, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of EAT NV held on 9 January 2019 to approve the Migration, all resolutions proposed were duly passed. The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Convocation Notice, which is available at EAT NV's website www.europeanassets.eu.

The Migration remains subject to the approval of the European Assets Trust PLC shareholder at the European Assets Trust PLC court meeting to be held on 28 January 2019, the sanction by the UK High Court, and the satisfaction (or, if capable of waiver, the waiver) of the other conditions to the Migration.

Subject to satisfaction (or waiver) of those conditions, the Migration is expected to become effective on 16 March 2019. The EAT NV shares will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam as of two trading days on Euronext Amsterdam before the Effective Date. The Board will apply to both the Financial Conduct Authority for the cancellation of the standard listing of the EAT NV on the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of its shares on the Main Market, effective as of the first trading day after the Effective Date, expected to be 18 March 2019.

It is expected that the shares to be issued by European Assets Trust PLC in connection with the Migration will be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. on 18 March 2019.

For further information contact:

Wilbert van Twuijver, Managing Director

FCA Management BV, Rotterdam +31 (0)10 201 36 25

Scott McEllen

BMO Investment Business Limited, Company Secretary 020 7628 8000

LEI: 2138009W3JWS72F86M94

Disclaimer

European Assets Trust NV published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV
05:09aEUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Migration to the United Kingdom
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Migration to the United Kingdom
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
2018EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Half-year Report
PU
More news
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
John Scott Perry Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert A. H. van der Meer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Jacquot Member-Supervisory Board
Julia Bond Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Breuer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV458
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.