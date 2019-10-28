European Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

European Assets Trust PLC

Date: 28 October 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

An application has been made for 74,315 ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.10 each in the Company ('Shares') to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that these Shares will be admitted to trading on 31 October 2019.

The Shares will be issued at a scrip dividend reference price of £1.1269. The application is being made pursuant to the scrip dividend alternative in lieu of cash for the quarterly dividend payable on 31 October 2019.

Following admission of the Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,934,706 ordinary shares of £0.10 each.

The above figure (359,934,706) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, European Assets Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

Scott McEllen

For BMO Investment Business Limited

Managers