EUROPEAN RELIANCE GEN. INS. CO. S.A. (EUPIC)
EUROPEAN RELIANCE GEN INS S A : - Participation of the Group’s employees in “Greece Race for the Cure”

10/10/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

The Group of Companies European Reliance participated with a team of employees in the 'Greece Race for The Cure', the biggest sporting event with social purpose in Greece.

The Hellenic Association of Women with Breast Cancer 'Alma Zois' organized the event under the general motto 'Life without Breast Cancer' for the 10th consecutive year in cooperation with O.P.A.N.D.A. (City of Athens Culture, Sports and Youth Organization) and the approval of the Organization 'Susan G. Komen For the Cure'.

More than 40.000 participants, women, men and children met on Sunday, October 7, in Zappeion and supported the Association, participating either in the 5 km running Race or in the 2 km walking Race.

European Reliance and the subsidiaries, Alter Ego Facilities Management and European Reliance Asset Management, participated in the walking and running race of the event. The participants were present to reward the members of the Association for their courage, hope, strength and love for life.

European Reliance, as a responsible corporate citizen, will continue to support Information and Prevention Associations and Actions.

Disclaimer

European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 10:37:07 UTC
