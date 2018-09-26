EUROPEAN RELIANCE GEN INS S A : Strong Growth in all financial figures in the 1st Semester of 2018

European Reliance Group of Companies presented 23.4% pre-tax profit increase and 3.7% increase of total revenues in the first semester of 2018.

More specifically, the pre-tax profit of the Group amounted to € 8.2 mil., versus € 6.6 mil. in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2017, and the Group's total revenues (written premiums and related income plus the income from non-insurance activities) amounted to € 98.3 mil., versus € 94.8 mil. in the corresponding period of 2017.

Additionally, the Parent Company, European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. presented:

3.9% Increase in Written Premiums and related income at € 92.7 mil. in the first semester of 2018, comparing to € 89.3 mil. in the corresponding period of 2017 (the insurance market presented 3.4% increase).

3.8% increase of insurance provisions at € 283.6 mil., comparing to December 31, 2017.

2.1% increase of the total investment portfolio at € 342 mil., comparing to December 31, 2017.

14.9% Equity Increase at € 115.2 mil., versus € 100.3 mil. in the first semester of 2017.

Moreover, the Parent Company presented 13.6% increase of the compensations to insured at € 46.6 mil., comparing to the first semester of 2017.

It is worth highlighting that the Company has zero bank and overdue debts and high solvency and cash liquidity ratio.