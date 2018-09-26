EUROPEAN RELIANCE GEN INS S A : Strong Growth in all financial figures in the 1st Semester of 2018

European Reliance Group of Companies presented 23.4% pre-tax profit increase and 3.7% increase of total revenues in the first semester of 2018.
More specifically, the pre-tax profit of the Group amounted to € 8.2 mil., versus € 6.6 mil. in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2017, and the Group's total revenues (written premiums and related income plus the income from non-insurance activities) amounted to € 98.3 mil., versus € 94.8 mil. in the corresponding period of 2017.
Additionally, the Parent Company, European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. presented:
3.9% Increase in Written Premiums and related income at € 92.7 mil. in the first semester of 2018, comparing to € 89.3 mil. in the corresponding period of 2017 (the insurance market presented 3.4% increase).
3.8% increase of insurance provisions at € 283.6 mil., comparing to December 31, 2017.
2.1% increase of the total investment portfolio at € 342 mil., comparing to December 31, 2017.
14.9% Equity Increase at € 115.2 mil., versus € 100.3 mil. in the first semester of 2017.
Moreover, the Parent Company presented 13.6% increase of the compensations to insured at € 46.6 mil., comparing to the first semester of 2017.
It is worth highlighting that the Company has zero bank and overdue debts and high solvency and cash liquidity ratio.
European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 11:05:04 UTC