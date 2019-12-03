Log in
EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMP

(EUPIC)
European Reliance General Insurance S A : Distinction by the Greek Institute of Business Ethics “EBEN GR”

12/03/2019 | 07:33am EST
European Reliance General Insurance Co. S.A. received for sixth consecutive year by the Hellenic Institute of Business Ethics - EBEN GR - for the total of its business activities, the distinction 'Olympic Kotinos Wreath', an award granted only to three companies.

The nomination of the award took place in a special ceremony in the Annual Research Conference of EBEN EUROPE, in the presence of representatives from various organizations in the sector of Social Responsibility and Business Ethics and members of the Academic Community and EBEN.

The Hellenic Institute of Business Ethics - EBEN GR - is a nonprofit organization founded in Greece in 2005 that represents the European Business Ethics Network.

The objective of EBEN GR is to help businesses apply schemes that contribute to the corporate sustainable development and the wider prosperity of the society.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of the Company, Mr. George Gkouskos, received the significant award 'Olympic Kotinos Wreath' and commented:

'European Reliance receives this year the highest distinction for Business Ethics and is the only Insurance Company awarded for sixth consecutive year. This distinction is a special honor and is totally harmonized with ISO 26000 Certification 'Guidelines on Social Responsibility of Organizations' and areas of major importance to the Company, such as the Corporate Governance, Protection of Human Rights, Labor Relationships and Practices, Protection of the Environment, Responsible and Fair Provision of Services and Contribution to the Society'.

Disclaimer

European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:32:02 UTC
