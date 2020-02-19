Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A.    EUPIC   GRS277023008

EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMP

(EUPIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European Reliance General Insurance S A : PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 04:58am EST

European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. (the Company), announces to the investment public that under the Repurchase Program of Own Shares, on 18/02/2020, it purchased 3,682 common shares at an average acquisition price of 5.091 euros per share, valued at 18,709.56 euros, pursuant to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the decisions of the competent bodies of the Company.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds now 338,713 common shares, which represent 1.2315% of the Company's total shares.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16th April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8th March 2016.

Disclaimer

European Reliance General Insurance Co. SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 09:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL
04:58aEUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
02/17EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
02/14EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
02/12EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
02/07EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Investment of the Group in the Renewable ..
PU
01/30EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
01/22EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
01/20EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
01/17EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
01/15EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE : Purchase of own shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 140 M
Chart EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.
Duration : Period :
European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,14  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christos I. Georgakopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicolas X. Chalkiopoulos Chairman
Stefanos I. Verzovitis Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou Director-Information Technology Department
Georgios Konstantinidis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPEAN RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY S.A.1.18%151
ALLIANZ SE6.18%104 616
CHUBB LIMITED5.04%74 376
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP9.07%64 915
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.62%59 944
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-4.52%42 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group