European Reliance General Insurance S A : PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A. (the Company), announces to the investment public that under the Repurchase Program of Own Shares, on 18/02/2020, it purchased 3,682 common shares at an average acquisition price of 5.091 euros per share, valued at 18,709.56 euros, pursuant to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the decisions of the competent bodies of the Company.
Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds now 338,713 common shares, which represent 1.2315% of the Company's total shares.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16th April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8th March 2016.
