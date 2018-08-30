European Uranium Resources : Aug 30 2018 Azarga Metals Announces Positive, Independent, Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on Unkur Copper-Silver Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

Positive PEA result achieved based only on 2018 Mineral Resource as an 'initial option' with significant growth potential

Open-pit mine with annual production rate of 2 million tonnes of ore per year and conventional processing circuit to produce a very high-grade copper and silver concentrate

Average of 13,217 tonnes of copper and 3.70 million ounces of silver metal contained in concentrate production per year over 8-year life of mine ('LOM')

Pre-tax net present value ('NPV') of US$203.6 million (post-tax US$147.5 million) and internal rate of return ('IRR') of 28.9%

Updated 'follow-on' PEA to be prepared following completion of exploration works to grow the Mineral Resource at Unkur

AZARGA METALS CORP. ('Azarga Metals' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:AZR) announces the positive findings of an independently prepared preliminary economic assessment for the development of its wholly-owned Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region of eastern Russia.

The PEA is based on the current Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for Unkur of 62 million tonnes at 0.53% copper and 38.6g/t silver, containing 328,600 tonnes (724 million pounds) of copper and 76.8 million troy ounces of silver, as announced by the Company on 27 March 2018 ('2018 Mineral Resource').

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, Azarga Metals' President and CEO commented, 'We are extremely encouraged that even based only on our initial exploration, Unkur is able to demonstrate a positive PEA result.'. He then went on to say, 'Additional exploration is expected to significantly grow the size of the deposit and this will likely continue to enhance the project economics when an updated PEA is prepared.'

The following table summarizes key Unkur Project PEA metrics.

Table 1: Key Unkur Project PEA metrics Parameters / metrics Amount1 Production - Total mill feed 16.9 million tonnes LOM / 2.0 million tonnes per year - Copper feed grade (ave) 0.66% - Silver feed grade (ave) 57.9g/t - Initial LOM 8-years - LOM copper recovery 94.0% - LOM silver recovery 94.0% - Concentrate grade - copper (dry) 75% - Concentrate grade - silver (dry) 6,500 g/t - Total copper production 105,737 tonnes LOM / 13,217 tonnes per year (ave) - Total silver production 29.63 million ounces LOM / 3.70 million ounces per year (ave) - LOM waste to ore ratio 9.7:1 Capital and costs - Pre-production capital US$186.6 million (including US$37.3 million contingency) - LOM sustaining capital US$14.4 million - Closure costs US$3.6 million - Copper C1 cash cost (excl. G&A) US$0.38 per pound (assuming silver as a by-product) Project economics (pre-tax) US$2.84 per pound (excluding by-product sales) - Copper price US$3.25 per pound - Silver price US$20.0 per ounce - Russian Ruble 62.5 per US$1 - NPV US$203.6 million (at 8.0% discount rate) - IRR 28.9% - Payback 3.0 years Project economics (post-tax)2 - NPV US$147.5 million (at 8.0% discount rate) - IRR 24.4% Notes: 1. References to 'ounces' are troy ounces, 2. Assuming Unkur Project qualifies for Russian Far East & Siberian tax incentives for mineral extraction projects.

The Unkur Project PEA was independently prepared by Tetra Tech.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

A NI 43-101 technical report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Azarga Metals' website at www.azargametals.com within 45 days of the issuance of this news release.

MINING AND PROCESSING

The mining method selected for the PEA is open-pit mining, based upon contract mining of ore and waste.

The initial mine plan has been designed on a higher-grade sub-set of the 2018 Mineral Resource, comprising 15.5 million tonnes of ore at a grade of 0.76% copper and 66.6g/t silver, with an annual production rate of approximately 2 million tonnes of ore per year. The overall LOM waste to ore (i.e., strip) ratio is projected to be 9.7:1. However, it should be noted that much of the overburden is unconsolidated moraine material that will not require blasting.

Preliminary metallurgical test work on a bulk sample demonstrated that 95% copper and silver extraction can be achieved using conventional hydrometallurgical processing methods. The PEA process plant design is based on 2 million tonne per annum capacity, with LOM feed of average diluted copper grade of 0.66% and average diluted silver grade of 57.9g/t. The conceptual process flowsheet consists of a jaw crusher followed by a two-stage conventional milling (semi-autogenous grinding mill and ball mill) in order to produce slurry with an optimum size distribution for cyanidation. The slurry, with a characteristic particle size of P80 = 75 µm, will be fed into pre-leach thickeners. The thickener underflows will then be leached in agitated leach tanks and subsequently washed in a counter current decantation circuit prior to being treated by a sulphidization, acidification, recycling and thickening ('SART') circuit, which produces a copper and silver concentrate and recycle cyanide.

The PEA assumes the proposed process plant will provide an average silver recovery of 94.0% and an average copper recovery of 94.0%, taking process efficiencies into account.

Tailings from the process plant will be pumped to a tailings management facility.

PRODUCT AND MARKETING

The SART process will produce a synthetic mineral largely consisting of chalcocite (Cu 2 S) and acanthite (Ag 2 S), which will result in a high-grade copper concentrate of approximately 75.0% copper and 6,500g/t silver. This compares favourably with standard copper concentrates that are typically 22-24% copper and so it should make this product very attractive to smelters.

OUTBOUND LOGISTICS

The PEA assumes a 12-kilometer road will be built from the existing highway, which is also where the Baikal-Amur Mainline railway is. The concentrate can either be sold within Russia, exported to China (via rail or road) or other international customers (assumed to be via rail to the Russian Pacific port of Sovetskaya Gavan a distance of some 2,300 kilometers).

INFRASTRUCTURE

Unkur Copper-Silver Project has access to infrastructure. The project site is situated within 20 kilometers of the town of Novaya Chara, with major road and rail access. A regional 220kVA power line runs across a corner of the Unkur license area and the PEA assumes construction of a 4 kilometer overhead powerline and substation to connect the processing plant and main site to mains power.

The world's largest current copper project development is taking place at Udokan, approximately 30 kilometers from Unkur. As a result, substantial investment in improved ancillary infrastructure is being made that will be of future benefit to Azarga Metals and Unkur, including a renovation of the regional airport, roads and a significant expansion of facilities at Novaya Chara town.

PRE-DEVELOPMENT

The PEA assumes a two-year pre-development timeline prior to first production. Initial development in the first year consists mainly of infrastructure works, site preparation and commencement of plant construction. Pre-stripping and tailings storage facility development will occur in the second pre-development year along with completion of the processing plant.

FUTURE PEA ENHANCEMENT

This initial PEA was based on the 2018 Mineral Resource, which was largely the product of the first modern exploration campaign conducted at Unkur Copper-Silver Project in 2016-2017. Azarga Metals considers that there is strong potential to grow the 2018 Mineral Resource. Mineralization is open in both directions along strike and at depth. Azarga Metals aims to substantially grow the mineral resource at Unkur, with a particular initial focus on the zone of thicker and higher grade mineralization in the northern part of the interpreted mineralized area. Increased Mineral Resources would be highly likely to increase the proposed mining inventory in a future subsequent PEA, with a likely resultant improvement in project economics.

Qualified Person

The results of the 2018 Mineral Reouces and PEA prepared by Tetra Tech have been reviewed by the Company's technical staff, including Dorian (Dusty) Nicol B.Sc. Geo, MA Geo the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and , a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Nicol is also the person responsible for preparation of the technical information contained in this news release.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

'Dusty Nicol'

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext 6, visit www.azargametals.com, or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals.

