EUROTECH S.P.A.

(ETH)
Eurotech S p A : Results of the Consolidated Interim Management Report at 31 March 2020 approved by BOD

05/14/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

EUROTECH: CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AT 31 MARCH 2020 AT €19.8 MILLION, EBITDA OF €1.7 MILLION (8.6% OF REVENUES) AND NET PROFIT OF €0.5 MILLION

Results of the Consolidated Interim Management Statement at 31 March 2020 approved by the BoD.

Amaro (UD), 14 May 2020

  • Consolidated revenues at €19.8 million (-22.6% compared to 31 March 2019)
  • Consolidated gross profit at €9.9 million (49.9% of revenues, -19.0% compared to 31 March 2019)
  • Consolidated EBITDA at €1.7 million (8.6% of revenues, - €2.4 million compared to 31 March 2019)
  • Consolidated EBIT at €0.8 million (4.2% of revenues, - €2.3 million compared to 31 March 2019)
  • Group net profit at €0.5 million (2.6% of revenues, - €2.4 million compared to 31 March 2019)
  • Net financial position with net cash at €10.4 million
  • Strategic direction confirmed, despite Covid-19 emergency

The Board of Directors of Eurotech S.p.A. today examined and approved the results of the first three months of 2020.

The Chief Executive Officer, Roberto Siagri, said: "The effects of the restrictive measures put in place in different countries to fight the pandemic have become apparent in this quarter. We can, in any case, be moderately satisfied to have closed also this quarter in profit. Because of current events, 2020 will be a year of transition, but the current crisis could also create more opportunities in the medium and long term, considering that digital transformation is the best antidote for companies to recover their profitability."

Operating performance in the period

The first quarter reflected the impact of various effects, including those deriving from the stoppage of production activities at the beginning of the year in China following the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the performance of orders collection in the second half of 2019 and some non-deliveries at the end of the quarter both because of the lockdown in Italy and the lockdown affecting some customers in European countries, which have prevented the planned deliveries.

After the expansion of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group companies in all geographical areas have continued to use telematic channels to keep in touch with customers and suppliers to maintain supply

EUROTECH spa

Via F. Solari, 3/A 33020 Amaro (UD) - ITALY

Tel. +39 0433 485411 - Fax. +39 0433 485499

www.eurotech.com

ir@eurotech.com

relationships active. From the point of view of internal organisation of the work, there was an immediate activation of procedures in all Group sites for the protection of staff who were unable to carry out their activities in smart-working mode. In spite of our willingness and our efforts, a reduction in production activities was experienced, especially in Europe, while product development and sale activities have always continued in smart-working mode, as have activities for the support of customers and POC (Proof of Concept) conclusion activities, in particular in the IoT (Internet of Things) sector.

In spite of the operating difficulties caused by the reaction of the various countries to the pandemic, we have been able to achieve a positive result in the last line of the income statement for this first quarter, thanks to a solid gross profit and a careful control of operating costs. This means that this is the 11th consecutive quarter in which we have achieved a breakeven or positive pre-tax profit.

Eurotech has continued to operate and invest in the strategic direction laid out, with the purpose of becoming a reference player in the emerging sectors of Edge Computers and Industrial IoT. Our technological leadership in these environments continues to be highlighted and enhanced also by the significant achievements in the creation of an ecosystem around our technologies, like the recent entry in the IBM Edge Ecosystem, presented at the IBM Think Digital conference as a partner ecosystem to help enterprises and telecommunications companies accelerate the transition to Edge Computing in the era of 5G and Artificial Intelligence..

Operating performance of the Eurotech Group

Group revenues in the first three months of 2020 totalled €19.75 million, down by 22.6% compared to the same period in 2019 when turnover was €25.50 million.

Gross profit in the period amounted to €9.87 million, accounting for 49.9% of turnover, compared to 47.8% in the first three months of 2019. The improvement in this parameter is a function of the product mix sold and the relative weighting of the three business lines: embedded computers, HPECs and IoT. In percentage terms, the gross profit reflects what was forecast in the plan for the year, i.e. a value close to 50%.

In the quarter under review, operating costs gross of the applied adjustments amounted to €8.70 million, with an increase of 1.1% compared to the €8.61 million in the first quarter of 2019. At constant exchange rates, however, this would have shown a slight decrease of €79 thousand, equal to 0.9%. In virtue of the fabless model adopted, operating costs are essentially fixed and, as it was demonstrated last year, increasing turnover leads to the activation of a significant operating lever. This is demonstrated by the incidence of gross operating costs on revenues, which in percentage terms was 44.0% compared to 33.7% in the first quarter of 2019, remaining in line with the 43.8% achieved in the first quarter of 2018, when turnover amounted to €17.89 million.

EBITDA for the first three months was €1.7 million (8.6% of revenues) compared with €4.08 million in 2019 (16.0% of revenues), reflecting the trend of both gross profit and of operating costs and other revenues.

EBIT in the first three months of 2020 came to €0.82 million (4.2% of revenues), compared to €3.14 million in the first three months of 2018 (12.3% of revenues).

Pre-tax profit for the first three months under review was of €0.87 million, versus a profit of €3.07 million for the first three months of 2019. The decrease in the pre-tax result, equal to €2.20 million, reflects the effect of the reduction in turnover.

The Group net profit in the period under review was €0.51 million (€2.96 million in the first three months of 2019). In addition to reflecting the changes in the pre-tax result, the performance derives from the different tax burden recorded overall on the Group's units, while in 2019 the incidence of taxes was limited due to the effect of the recording of part of deferred tax assets arising from tax losses of previous years not accounted for.

Statement of financial position of the Eurotech Group

At 31 March 2020, the Group had a consolidated net financial position with net cash of €10.38 million, compared to the amount, also net cash, of €12.25 million at 31 December 2019.

Group cash and cash equivalents were €27.79 million at 31 March 2020, while they were €30.69 million at the end of 2019.

This change is mainly due to the increase in net working capital which amounted to €17.53 million at 31 March 2020, an increase of €2.64 million compared with 31 December 2019. The performance of the first quarter is mainly due to the increase in trade receivables, added to the reduction at the same time in the current liabilities in all items. On an annual basis, the ratio between net working capital and turnover is still under the target value of 20%, which is the management's objective.

Group shareholders' equity was €127.67 million (€124.66 million at 31 December 2019).

Outlook at 31 March 2020 and events after the reporting period

Eurotech's management continues to pay close attention to the rapid development of the world economic scenario. Continued lockdowns or a worsening of the pandemic could create a new lengthening of lead times along the supply chain. At present, ome impacts in the form of slippage in some of the deliveries in the second quarter of the year will be likely but are expected to be limited. No cancellations of orders by customers have been received to date, however the lockdown situation in various countries has caused, and will continue to cause also in the next few months, a slowdown in new orders collection, in particular from new customers or for new projects with long-standing customers. Even if the Group's operations have been marginally affected by the measures put in place by governments to contain the spread of Covid-19, it is too early to assess their global effects: visibility is low and customers are showing extreme caution in issuing orders beyond what is strictly necessary for the operation of their plants. It will be important at this stage to manage

the contingent situation in the short term, without however letting this distract us from our medium and long term growth objectives.

Eurotech will continue to operate and invest in the strategic direction laid out, with the purpose of retaining our competitive positioning in the field of Embedded Computers, and to exploit the technological advantage achieved thanks to the first-mover strategy in the Industrial IoT sector on the one hand and in the emerging sector of High Performance Edge Computers on the other.

It is reported that in compliance with the provisions of CONSOB, the Consolidated Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2020 is available to anyone upon request at the registered office. The Report is also available on the website of Eurotech at www.eurotech.com(Investors section) and on the "1Info" Centralised Storage system at www.1info.it.

The Financial Reporting Manager of Eurotech S.p.A., Mr. Sandro Barazza, states, pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's documents, books and accounting records.

THE EUROTECH GROUP

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateway to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) conceived also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly complete solutions, Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. For more information about Eurotech: www.eurotech.com.

Corporate contacts:

Investor Relations

Communications Office

Andrea Barbaro

Giuliana Vidoni

Tel. +39 0433 485411

Tel. +39 0433 485411

e-mail:andrea.barbaro@eurotech.com

e-mail: giuliana.vidoni@eurotech.com

ANNEXES - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

1Q 2020 (b)

%

1Q 2019 (a)

%

change (b-a)

(€ '000)

amount

%

Sales revenue

19,752

100.0%

25,505

100.0%

(5,753)

-22.6%

Cost of material

(9,886)

-50.1%

(13,324)

-52.2%

(3,438)

-25.8%

Gross profit

9,866

49.9%

12,181

47.8%

(2,315)

-19.0%

Services costs

(3,112)

-15.8%

(3,070)

-12.0%

42

1.4%

Lease & hire costs

(113)

-0.6%

(96)

-0.4%

17

17.7%

Payroll costs

(5,271)

-26.7%

(5,220)

-20.5%

51

1.0%

Other provisions and costs

(201)

-1.0%

(220)

-0.9%

(19)

-8.6%

Other revenues

526

2.7%

503

2.0%

23

4.6%

EBITDA

1,695

8.6%

4,078

16.0%

(2,383)

-58.4%

Depreciation & Amortization

(874)

-4.4%

(934)

-3.7%

(60)

-6.4%

EBIT

821

4.2%

3,144

12.3%

(2,323)

-73.9%

Finance expense

(324)

-1.6%

(391)

-1.5%

(67)

-17.1%

Finance income

372

1.9%

320

1.3%

52

16.3%

Profit before tax

869

4.4%

3,073

12.0%

(2,204)

-71.7%

Income tax

(360)

-1.8%

(118)

-0.5%

242

205.1%

Net profit (loss) of continuing operations

before minority interest

509

2.6%

2,955

11.6%

(2,446)

-82.8%

Minority interest

0

0.0%

0

0.0%

0

n/a

Group net profit (loss) for period

509

2.6%

2,955

11.6%

(2,446)

-82.8%

Base earnings per share

0.015

0.086

Diluted earnings per share

0.015

0.086

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

at March 31,

at December 31,

(€'000)

2020

2019

ASSETS

Intangible assets

90,969

88,905

Property, Plant and equipment

7,129

6,565

Investments in other companies

165

162

Deferred tax assets

7,802

7,981

Medium/long term borrowing allowed to

affiliates companies and other Group

companies

91

89

Other non-current assets

680

665

Total non-current assets

106,836

104,367

Inventories

20,005

21,256

Trade receivables

13,175

11,707

Income tax receivables

140

269

Other current assets

2,293

2,115

Other current financial assets

110

108

Cash & cash equivalents

27,785

30,687

Total current assets

63,508

66,142

Total assets

170,344

170,509

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Share capital

8,879

8,879

Share premium reserve

136,400

136,400

Other reserves

( 17,608)

( 20,623)

Group shareholders' equity

127,671

124,656

Equity attributable to minority interest

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

127,671

124,656

Medium-/long-term borrowing

9,922

11,590

Employee benefit obligations

2,720

2,604

Deferred tax liabilities

3,177

3,097

Other non-current liabilities

1,082

1,060

Total non-current liabilities

16,901

18,351

Trade payables

10,788

11,562

Short-term borrowing

7,643

7,001

Derivative instruments

43

44

Income tax liabilities

445

1,182

Other current liabilities

6,853

7,713

Total current liabilities

25,772

27,502

Total liabilities

42,673

45,853

Total liabilities and equity

170,344

170,509

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Actuarial

gains/(losses

Exchange

Equity

Share

Cash flow

) on defined

rate

Group

attributable

Total

premium

Conversion

Other

hedge

benefit plans

differences

Treasury

Profit (loss)

shareholders'

to Minority

shareholders'

(€'000)

Share capital

Legal reserve

reserve

reserve

reserves

reserve

reserve

reserve

shares

for period

equity

interest

equity

Balance as at December 31, 2019

8,879

1,776

136,400

14,224

( 58,907)

( 44)

( 531)

4,650

( 1,033)

19,242

124,656

-

124,656

2019 Result allocation

-

-

-

-

19,242

-

-

-

-

( 19,242)

-

-

-

Profit (loss) as at March 31, 2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

509

509

-

509

Comprehensive other profit (loss):

- Hedge transactions

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

1

-

1

- Foreign balance sheets conversion difference

-

-

-

1,344

-

-

-

-

1,344

-

1,344

- Exchange differences on equity investments

in foreign companies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,021

-

-

1,021

-

1,021

Total Comprehensive result

-

-

-

1,344

-

1

-

1,021

-

509

2,875

-

2,875

- Performance Share Plan

-

-

-

-

76

-

-

-

64

-

140

-

140

Balance as at March 31, 2020

8,879

1,776

136,400

15,568

( 39,589)

( 43)

( 531)

5,671

( 969)

509

127,671

-

127,671

SUMMARY CASH FLOW STATEMENT

at March 31,

at December

at March 31,

(€'000)

2020

31, 2019

2019

Cash flow generated (used) in operations

A

( 304)

20,909

( 785)

Cash flow generated (used) in investment activities

B

( 1,712)

( 4,307)

( 894)

Cash flow generated (absorbed) by financial assets

C

( 1,196)

844

525

Net foreign exchange difference

D

310

45

151

Increases (decreases) in cash & cash equivalents

E=A+B+C+D

( 2,902)

17,491

( 1,003)

Opening amount in cash & cash equivalents

30,687

13,196

13,196

Cash & cash equivalents at end of period

27,785

30,687

12,193

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

at March 31,

at December

at March 31,

(€'000)

2020

31, 2019

2019

Cash & cash equivalents

A

( 27,785)

( 30,687)

( 12,193)

Cash equivalent

B=A

( 27,785)

( 30,687)

( 12,193)

Other current financial assets

C

( 110)

( 108)

( 105)

Derivative instruments

D

43

44

24

Short-term borrowing

E

7,643

7,001

11,476

Short-term financial position

F=C+D+E

7,576

6,937

11,395

Short-term net financial position

G=B+F

( 20,209)

( 23,750)

( 798)

Medium/long term borrowing

H

9,922

11,590

6,342

Medium-/long-term net financial position

I=H

9,922

11,590

6,342

(NET FINANCIAL POSITION) NET DEBT

pursuant to CONSOB instructions

J=G+I

( 10,287)

( 12,160)

5,544

Medium/long term borrowing allowed to

affiliates companies and other Group

K

( 91)

( 89)

( 89)

(NET FINANCIAL POSITION) NET DEBT

L=J+K

( 10,378)

( 12,249)

5,455

NET WORKING CAPITAL

at March 31,

at December

at March 31,

2020

31, 2019

2019

Changes

(€'000)

(b)

(a)

(b-a)

Inventories

20,005

21,256

23,396

(1,251)

Trade receivables

13,175

11,707

17,181

1,468

Income tax receivables

140

269

573

(129)

Other current assets

2,293

2,115

2,564

178

Current assets

35,613

35,347

43,714

266

Trade payables

(10,788)

(11,562)

(15,259)

774

Income tax liabilities

(445)

(1,182)

(622)

737

Other current liabilities

(6,853)

(7,713)

(6,879)

860

Current liabilities

(18,086)

(20,457)

(22,760)

2,371

Net working capital

17,527

14,890

20,954

2,637

Disclaimer

Eurotech S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 18:59:01 UTC
