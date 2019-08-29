Log in
EUROTIN INC

EUROTIN INC

(TIN.H)
No quotes available
-- CAD   --.--%
Eurotin Files Interim Financial Statements
NE
Eurotin Files Interim Financial Statements

08/29/2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2019) - Eurotin Inc. (TSXV: TIN) ("Eurotin" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed its first quarter unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Both are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

Eurotin Inc.
Mark Wellings
CEO, President and Director
(416) 616-0345
www.eurotin.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47399


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Wellings President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Walter Wallen Hick Chairman
Carlos G. Pinglo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David C. Danziger Director
Peter Mansfield Miller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROTIN INC0
INVESTOR AB18.40%34 883
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-8.90%33 698
HAL TRUST2.85%12 661
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 595
KINNEVIK20.82%7 337
