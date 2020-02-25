Euskaltel S A : OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION Euskaltel publishes fourth quarter 2019 results presentation.
0
02/25/2020 | 07:08pm EST
FY2019
Results
February 25th, 2020
2
Q4 2019 results
| Main operating and financial KPIs significantly improved in the year
Operating
KPIs
(FY19 vs FY18)
Financials
(FY19 vs FY18)
+8.8k
+17.7k
+46.9k
-0.9%
+2.4%
+4.0%
Mass Market fixed customers net adds1
Broadband net adds
Postpaid mobile net adds
Revenue
(YoY growth)
EBITDA
(YoY growth)
OpCF
(YoY growth)
Customer base grows in the year after two years of losses
Service take up drives convergencein the customer base
Efficient cost and capex management initiatives drives profitability and higher cash generation
1. Mass market fixed subs = residential fixed subs + SOHO fixed subs (exc. only mobile subs)
3
Q4 2019 results
|All assets in place for national expansion
Efficient unified operational platform: One business, 3 brands
Wholesale network agreementsrenewed with improved conditions
Agreement to use Virgin brand signed
National expansion business planto be published next March 10th, 2020
4
Q4 2019 results
Operating review
5
Q4 2019 results
|Rapid extension of accessible footprint delivers customer growth opportunities
Current footprint (in thousand households)
5,360
5,780
+3,422k YoY
+3,271k YoY
▪
RACCtel (Cataluña)
2,953
2,999
3,311
▪
Cantabria
2,357
2,911
▪
León
569
598
▪
La Rioja
40
+151k YoY
2,317
2,342
2,355
2,361
2,469
▪
Navarra
▪
Infill FTTH
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Homes passed_owned (HFC & FTTH)
Accessible homes_wholesale
9,341
6,872
2,469
Q1 20e
~18m
households
estimated by Q2
2020
Addressable footprint multiplies with the addition of accessible households through the Orange agreement and Telefonica's regulated footprint
6
Q4 2019 results
|The company returns tofull-year customer growth
Mass market subscribers1(in thousands)
Mass market fixed net adds per quarter (in thousands)
o/w fixed services subs
o/w only mobile subs
770 768772 771 771
109 106 105 104 101
+0.4
+2.3
661 662 666 667 670
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
1. Mass market subs = residential subs + SOHO subs + RACC only mobile subs
(7.6)
Q4 17
Q4 18
Q4 19
Mass market fixed net adds per year (in thousands)
+8.8
(3.5)
(21.1)
2017
2018
2019
7
Q4 2019 results
|Increased service penetrationdrives a convergent customer base
Broadband, mobile and TV services increase by 11k in the quarter
Mass market services1(RGUs) per type (in thousands)
Fixed Voice
Broadband
TV
Post-paid mobile
+11k
2,845
2,764
2,785
2,828
2,834
1,120
1,131
1,155
1,158
1,167
447
455
465
466
468
577
580
587
590
594
621
618
621
619
616
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Services
3.59
3.63
3.66
3.67
3.69
/sub
1. Mass market services = residential services + SOHO services + RACC only mobile services
Q4 2019 results
+8k QoQ
+2k QoQ
+4k QoQ
-3k QoQ
8
|SME and large accountscustomer growth continues on a positive trend
SME and large account subscribers (in thousands)
15.1
15.0
14.8
15.2 15.3
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
9
Q4 2019 results
Financial review
10
Q4 2019 results
|Customer growth drives revenue back to positive growth in the quarter
Total revenue breakdown by segment (EURm)
Total revenue evolution YoY (%)
Mass market1
B2B
Wholesale
+0.7%
170.5
171.7
171.1
171.1
171.6
(0.9%)
7.9
6.6
7.6
7.9
7.5
(0.4%)
26.6
30.0
26.6
26.1
27.4
(2.8%)
136.0
135.1
136.9
137.1
136.8
(4.3%)
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
1. Mass market revenue = residential revenue + SOHO revenue + RACC only mobile revenue
11
Q4 2019 results
|Operating efficiencies allow for a significant SG&A reductionin the year
Gross margin (% over revenue)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (EURm)
75.0%
71.7%
73.6%
73.2%
76.7%1
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
-11.0%
44.3
42.0
41.5
5.1
38.5
39.4
3.9
4.9
4.4
4.6
9.1
8.4
8.0
8.6
9.2
11.7
11.1
11.1
10.3
10.4
12.2
12.0
10.9
10.3
10.8
6.1
6.6
6.6
4.6
4.6
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Others
Network and IT systems
Personnel
Customer care
Marketing and SAC
1. Gross margin includes €6.9 million of one-offs mainly from the renewal of the Orange wholesale agreement
12
Q4 2019 results
|EBITDA continues on a positive trend and posts a second quarter of positive growth
EBITDA1(EURm)
Total EBITDA evolution3YoY (%)
% over revenue
+306bps
53.8%
49.0%
49.4%
50.7%
92.22
47.3%
83.6
84.4
86.8
81.1
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
EBITDA definition as per 'alternative performance measures': EBIT + depreciation and amortization +/- impairment + other non recurrent results
EBITDA includes €6.9 million ofone-offs mainly from the renewal of the Orange wholesale agreement
+7.7%
(3.2%)
+0.1%
(4.6%)
(6.8%)
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
3. EBITDA evolution excluding the impact of IFRS 16 (€10.1m in the year) from the comparison
13
Q4 2019 results
|Cash flow generationgrows more than 4% in 2019 vs 2018
Capex (EURm and as % of revenue)
OpCF (EBITDA - capex) (EURm)
% over revenue
49.4
Capex ex - SAC
SAC 1
27.9%
44.4
49.8
38.3
46.5
46.1
47.8
10%
36.9
34.6
12%
34.2
11%
10%
10%
19%
10%11% 12%
14%
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
1. SAC capex includes commercial costs and customer equipment
14
Q4 2019 results
|Cash generation allows for significant debt reductionin the year
2019 cash allocation (EURm)
2019 net debt (EURm)
% over revenue
50.3%
344.5
(154.3)
27.8%
✓EUR 0.31 cents
per share
190.3
(42.1)
✓3.8%dividend
yield1
(7.4)
(16.8)
(23.0)
14.8%
101.1
(55.3)
45.8
▪
Net debt/EBITDA2: 4.21x
▪
Cost of debt: 2.59%
▪
Average maturity: 5.0 years
1,532
-€46m
1,486
Net debt as of Dec 31, 2018
Net debt as of Dec 31, 2019
2. EBITDA adjusted by identified potential synergies
1. Dividend yield on the volume weighted share price FY 2019
15
Q4 2019 results
|2019 has been a year of achievementsfor the company
Operational improvementsbeing implemented and delivering results
First year in the last three of customer base growth
Revenue and EBITDA are back to quarterly year-on-year growth
Improved EBITDA and stable capex drive strong cash flow generation
Continued deleveraging pathas a result of cash generation
All assets are in place for the launch of national expansion
Euskaltel Group FY2019 consolidated results and KPIs
18
Q4 2019 results
|Euskaltel Group consolidated - KPIs (i/iii)
Mass market
Annual
Quarterly
KPIs
Unit
2018
2019
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Homes passed_owned (HFC & FTTH)
#
2,317,385
2,468,822
2,222,026
2,230,073
2,268,286
2,317,385
2,341,655
2,355,173
2,360,891
2,468,822
Accessible homes_wholesale
#
39,938
3,310,812
38,476
39,938
569,092
598,061
2,999,183
3,310,812
Mass market subs 1
#
770,143
771,074
777,141
778,132
772,298
770,143
767,863
771,855
771,376
771,074
o/w fixed services subs
#
660,914
669,671
663,949
666,281
660,487
660,914
661,950
666,492
667,376
669,671
o/w only mobile subs
#
109,229
101,403
113,192
111,851
111,811
109,229
105,913
105,363
104,000
101,403
Total services (RGUs)2
#
2,764,099
2,845,271
2,730,720
2,765,593
2,743,941
2,764,099
2,784,519
2,827,928
2,833,873
2,845,271
Fixed Voice
#
620,857
615,781
633,208
633,432
622,942
620,857
618,245
621,213
619,046
615,781
Broadband
#
576,720
594,393
573,125
577,657
573,613
576,720
580,329
586,978
590,077
594,393
TV
#
446,664
468,333
427,457
437,595
436,517
446,664
454,992
464,848
466,273
468,333
Post-paid mobile
#
1,119,858
1,166,764
1,096,930
1,116,909
1,110,869
1,119,858
1,130,953
1,154,889
1,158,477
1,166,764
Services (RGUs) per subscriber
#
3.59
3.69
3.51
3.55
3.55
3.59
3.63
3.66
3.67
3.69
Global ARPU fixed customers (quarterly standalone)
€/month
60.98
60.46
61.42
60.76
61.30
60.43
60.33
60.35
60.72
60.42
SMEs and Large Accounts
Annual
Quarterly
KPIs
Unit
2018
2019
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Customers
#
14,827
15,263
14,728
14,785
14,801
14,827
14,960
15,133
15,208
15,263
Mass market subs = residential subs + SOHO subs + RACC only mobile subs
Mass market services = residential services + SOHO services + RACC only mobile services
19
Q4 2019 results
|Euskaltel Group consolidated - Consolidated financials (ii/iii)
Profit and Loss Statement
Total revenue Y-o-ychangeo/w Mass market revenue 1Y-o-ychangeo/w B2B revenueY-o-ychangeo/w Wholesale and Other revenueY-o-ychangeGross margin % of total revenueSelling, General & Admin. Expenses (SG&A) o/w marketing and SAC o/w customer care o/w personnel o/w network and IT systems o/w othersAdjusted EBITDA
of total revenueY-o-y change
Depreciation and Amortization
Extraordinary items
Net financial expenses
Net profit before taxes
Taxes
NET PROFIT
Annual
Quarterly
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Unit
2018
2019
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
€m
691.6
685.5
176.6
172.7
171.9
170.5
171.7
171.1
171.1
171.6
%
-2.2%
-0.9%
0.4%
-2.0%
-2.7%
-4.3%
-2.8%
-0.9%
-0.4%
0.7%
€m
550.0
545.8
138.4
137.7
137.8
136.0
135.1
136.9
137.1
136.8
%
-3.7%
-0.7%
-3.0%
-3.6%
-4.0%
-4.2%
-2.4%
-0.6%
-0.5%
0.5%
€m
109.0
110.0
28.6
27.5
26.3
26.6
30.0
26.6
26.1
27.4
%
3.5%
0.9%
9.5%
4.9%
2.8%
-3.0%
4.7%
-3.4%
-0.6%
2.8%
€m
32.6
29.6
9.6
7.5
7.8
7.9
6.6
7.6
7.9
7.5
%
6.4%
-9.3%
33.8%
2.8%
3.7%
-10.5%
-31.2%
2.2%
1.8%
-4.7%
€m
511.9
505.8
127.8
131.1
125.2
127.9
123.1
125.9
125.2
131.6
%
74.0%
73.8%
72.4%
75.9%
72.8%
75.0%
71.7%
73.6%
73.2%
76.7%
€m
(175.5)
(161.3)
(43.6)
(46.6)
(41.1)
(44.3)
(42.0)
(41.5)
(38.5)
(39.4)
€m
(23.8)
(22.4)
(5.3)
(6.5)
(5.8)
(6.1)
(6.6)
(6.6)
(4.6)
(4.6)
€m
(48.5)
(44.1)
(11.9)
(12.2)
(12.1)
(12.2)
(12.0)
(10.9)
(10.3)
(10.8)
€m
(45.5)
(42.9)
(11.3)
(11.2)
(11.3)
(11.7)
(11.1)
(11.1)
(10.3)
(10.4)
€m
(37.9)
(34.1)
(10.9)
(11.1)
(6.8)
(9.1)
(8.4)
(8.0)
(8.6)
(9.2)
€m
(19.8)
(17.8)
(4.2)
(5.5)
(5.0)
(5.1)
(3.9)
(4.9)
(4.6)
(4.4)
€m
336.4
344.5
84.2
84.5
84.1
83.6
81.1
84.4
86.8
92.2
%
48.6%
50.3%
47.7%
49.0%
48.9%
49.0%
47.3%
49.4%
50.7%
53.8%
%
-1.3%
2.4%
0.3%
-0.8%
0.0%
-4.6%
-3.7%
-0.1%
3.2%
10.4%
€m
(194.8)
(202.7)
(48.8)
(50.6)
(48.2)
(47.2)
(50.2)
(51.0)
(51.1)
(50.4)
€m
(11.8)
(21.0)
(2.9)
(3.6)
(1.4)
(3.8)
(2.9)
(7.6)
(5.2)
(5.3)
€m
(48.2)
(49.3)
(12.9)
(11.3)
(11.9)
(12.1)
(12.6)
(12.1)
(12.4)
(12.1)
€m
81.7
71.5
19.5
19.0
22.6
20.5
15.4
13.7
18.0
24.4
€m
(18.9)
(9.5)
(4.9)
(4.8)
(4.9)
(4.3)
(3.4)
(2.8)
1.0
(4.3)
€m
62.8
62.0
14.6
14.2
17.7
16.3
11.9
11.0
19.0
20.1
1. Mass market revenue = residential revenue + SOHO revenue + RACC only mobile revenue
20
Q4 2019 results
|Euskaltel Group consolidated - Consolidated financials (iii/iii)