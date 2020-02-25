Euskaltel S A : OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION Euskaltel publishes fourth quarter 2019 results presentation.

Log in
02/25/2020 | 07:08pm EST

FY2019

Results

February 25th, 2020

|Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared and is issued by, and is the sole responsibility of Euskaltel, S.A. ("Euskaltel" or "the Company"). For the purposes hereof, the Presentation shall mean and include the slides that follow, any prospective oral presentations of such slides by the Company, as well as any question-and-answer session that may follow that oral presentation and any materials distributed at, or in connection with, any of the above.

The information contained in the Presentation has not been independently verified and some of the information is in summary form. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Euskaltel Group (including Euskaltel, S.A., R Cable y Telecomunicaciones Galicia, S.A.U. and Parselaya, S.L.U. and its subsidiaries (Telecable Capital Holding, S.A.U. and Telecable de Asturias S.A.U.)), nor by their directors, officers, employees, representatives or agents as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions expressed herein. None of Euskaltel Group, nor their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives or agents shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any direct or consequential loss, damages, costs or prejudices whatsoever arising from the use of the Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the Presentation, save with respect to any liability for fraud, and expressly disclaim any and all liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in connection with the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements contained in the Presentation.

Euskaltel cautions that this Presentation contains forward looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, strategy, plans and objectives of the Euskaltel Group. The words "believe", " expect", " anticipate", "intends", " estimate", "forecast", "project", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified from the context in which they are made. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a certain number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those published in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission ("CNMV") and available to the public both in Euskaltel's website (www.euskaltel.com) and in the CNMV's website (www.cnmv.es), as well as other risk factors currently unknown or not foreseeable, which may be beyond Euskaltel's control, could adversely affect our business and financial performance and cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

The information contained in the Presentation, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, is provided as of the date hereof and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. No person is under any obligation to update, complete, revise or keep current the information contained in the Presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The information contained in the Presentation may be subject to change without notice and must not be relied upon for any purpose.

Market and competitive position data in the Presentation have generally been obtained from industry publications and surveys or studies conducted by third-party sources. There are limitations with respect to the availability, accuracy, completeness and comparability of such data. Euskaltel has not independently verified such data and can provide no assurance of its accuracy or completeness. Certain statements in the Presentation regarding the market and competitive position data are based on the internal analyses of Euskaltel, which involve certain assumptions and estimates. These internal analyses have not been verified by any independent source and there can be no assurance that the assumptions or estimates are accurate. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any of the industry, market or Euskaltel's competitive position data contained in the Presentation.

You may wish to seek independent and professional advice and conduct your own independent investigation and analysis of the information contained in this Presentation and of the business, operations, financial condition, prospects, status and affairs of the Euskaltel Group. Euskaltel is not nor can it be held responsible for the use, valuations, opinions, expectations or decisions which might be adopted by third parties following the publication of this Presentation.

No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company on the basis of this Presentation. This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, (i) an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, sell or issue, underwrite or otherwise acquire any securities, nor shall it, or the fact of its communication, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever with respect to any securities; or (ii) any form of financial opinion, recommendation or investment advice with respect to any securities.

The distribution of this Presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Recipients of this Presentation should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Euskaltel disclaims any liability for the distribution of this Presentation by any of its recipients.

By receiving or accessing to this Presentation you accept and agree to be bound by the foregoing terms, conditions and restrictions.

2

Q4 2019 results

| Main operating and financial KPIs significantly improved in the year

Operating

KPIs

(FY19 vs FY18)

Financials

(FY19 vs FY18)

+8.8k

+17.7k

+46.9k

-0.9%

+2.4%

+4.0%

Mass Market fixed customers net adds1

Broadband net adds

Postpaid mobile net adds

Revenue

(YoY growth)

EBITDA

(YoY growth)

OpCF

(YoY growth)

Customer base grows in the year after two years of losses

Service take up drives convergencein the customer base

Efficient cost and capex management initiatives drives profitability and higher cash generation

1. Mass market fixed subs = residential fixed subs + SOHO fixed subs (exc. only mobile subs)

3

Q4 2019 results

|All assets in place for national expansion

Efficient unified operational platform: One business, 3 brands

Wholesale network agreementsrenewed with improved conditions

Agreement to use Virgin brand signed

National expansion business planto be published next March 10th, 2020

4

Q4 2019 results

Operating review

5

Q4 2019 results

|Rapid extension of accessible footprint delivers customer growth opportunities

Current footprint (in thousand households)

5,360

5,780

+3,422k YoY

+3,271k YoY

RACCtel (Cataluña)

2,953

2,999

3,311

Cantabria

2,357

2,911

León

569

598

La Rioja

40

+151k YoY

2,317

2,342

2,355

2,361

2,469

Navarra

Infill FTTH

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Homes passed_owned (HFC & FTTH)

Accessible homes_wholesale

9,341

6,872

2,469

Q1 20e

~18m

households

estimated by Q2

2020

Addressable footprint multiplies with the addition of accessible households through the Orange agreement and Telefonica's regulated footprint

6

Q4 2019 results

|The company returns tofull-year customer growth

Mass market subscribers1(in thousands)

Mass market fixed net adds per quarter (in thousands)

o/w fixed services subs

o/w only mobile subs

770 768772 771 771

109 106 105 104 101

+0.4

+2.3

661 662 666 667 670

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

1. Mass market subs = residential subs + SOHO subs + RACC only mobile subs

(7.6)

Q4 17

Q4 18

Q4 19

Mass market fixed net adds per year (in thousands)

+8.8

(3.5)

(21.1)

2017

2018

2019

7

Q4 2019 results

|Increased service penetrationdrives a convergent customer base

Broadband, mobile and TV services increase by 11k in the quarter

Mass market services1(RGUs) per type (in thousands)

Fixed Voice

Broadband

TV

Post-paid mobile

+11k

2,845

2,764

2,785

2,828

2,834

1,120

1,131

1,155

1,158

1,167

447

455

465

466

468

577

580

587

590

594

621

618

621

619

616

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Services

3.59

3.63

3.66

3.67

3.69

/sub

1. Mass market services = residential services + SOHO services + RACC only mobile services

Q4 2019 results

+8k QoQ

+2k QoQ

+4k QoQ

-3k QoQ

8

|SME and large accountscustomer growth continues on a positive trend

SME and large account subscribers (in thousands)

15.1

15.0

14.8

15.2 15.3

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

9

Q4 2019 results

Financial review

10

Q4 2019 results

|Customer growth drives revenue back to positive growth in the quarter

Total revenue breakdown by segment (EURm)

Total revenue evolution YoY (%)

Mass market1

B2B

Wholesale

+0.7%

170.5

171.7

171.1

171.1

171.6

(0.9%)

7.9

6.6

7.6

7.9

7.5

(0.4%)

26.6

30.0

26.6

26.1

27.4

(2.8%)

136.0

135.1

136.9

137.1

136.8

(4.3%)

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

1. Mass market revenue = residential revenue + SOHO revenue + RACC only mobile revenue

11

Q4 2019 results

|Operating efficiencies allow for a significant SG&A reductionin the year

Gross margin (% over revenue)

Selling, general and administrative expenses (EURm)

75.0%

71.7%

73.6%

73.2%

76.7%1

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

-11.0%

44.3

42.0

41.5

5.1

38.5

39.4

3.9

4.9

4.4

4.6

9.1

8.4

8.0

8.6

9.2

11.7

11.1

11.1

10.3

10.4

12.2

12.0

10.9

10.3

10.8

6.1

6.6

6.6

4.6

4.6

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Others

Network and IT systems

Personnel

Customer care

Marketing and SAC

1. Gross margin includes €6.9 million of one-offs mainly from the renewal of the Orange wholesale agreement

12

Q4 2019 results

|EBITDA continues on a positive trend and posts a second quarter of positive growth

EBITDA1(EURm)

Total EBITDA evolution3YoY (%)

% over revenue

+306bps

53.8%

49.0%

49.4%

50.7%

92.22

47.3%

83.6

84.4

86.8

81.1

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

  1. EBITDA definition as per 'alternative performance measures': EBIT + depreciation and amortization +/- impairment + other non recurrent results
  2. EBITDA includes €6.9 million ofone-offs mainly from the renewal of the Orange wholesale agreement

+7.7%

(3.2%)

+0.1%

(4.6%)

(6.8%)

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

3. EBITDA evolution excluding the impact of IFRS 16 (€10.1m in the year) from the comparison

13

Q4 2019 results

|Cash flow generationgrows more than 4% in 2019 vs 2018

Capex (EURm and as % of revenue)

OpCF (EBITDA - capex) (EURm)

% over revenue

49.4

Capex ex - SAC

SAC 1

27.9%

44.4

49.8

38.3

46.5

46.1

47.8

10%

36.9

34.6

12%

34.2

11%

10%

10%

19%

10%11% 12%

14%

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

1. SAC capex includes commercial costs and customer equipment

14

Q4 2019 results

|Cash generation allows for significant debt reductionin the year

2019 cash allocation (EURm)

2019 net debt (EURm)

% over revenue

50.3%

344.5

(154.3)

27.8%

EUR 0.31 cents

per share

190.3

(42.1)

3.8%dividend

yield1

(7.4)

(16.8)

(23.0)

14.8%

101.1

(55.3)

45.8

Net debt/EBITDA2: 4.21x

Cost of debt: 2.59%

Average maturity: 5.0 years

1,532

-€46m

1,486

Net debt as of Dec 31, 2018

Net debt as of Dec 31, 2019

2. EBITDA adjusted by identified potential synergies

1. Dividend yield on the volume weighted share price FY 2019

15

Q4 2019 results

|2019 has been a year of achievementsfor the company

Operational improvementsbeing implemented and delivering results

First year in the last three of customer base growth

Revenue and EBITDA are back to quarterly year-on-year growth

Improved EBITDA and stable capex drive strong cash flow generation

Continued deleveraging pathas a result of cash generation

All assets are in place for the launch of national expansion

16

Q4 2019 results

EUSKALTEL, S.A.

Investor Relations Office Tel: +34 94 401 15 56 investor@euskaltel.com www.euskaltel.com

Q&A

Appendix

Euskaltel Group FY2019 consolidated results and KPIs

18

Q4 2019 results

|Euskaltel Group consolidated - KPIs (i/iii)

Mass market

Annual

Quarterly

KPIs

Unit

2018

2019

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Homes passed_owned (HFC & FTTH)

#

2,317,385

2,468,822

2,222,026

2,230,073

2,268,286

2,317,385

2,341,655

2,355,173

2,360,891

2,468,822

Accessible homes_wholesale

#

39,938

3,310,812

38,476

39,938

569,092

598,061

2,999,183

3,310,812

Mass market subs 1

#

770,143

771,074

777,141

778,132

772,298

770,143

767,863

771,855

771,376

771,074

o/w fixed services subs

#

660,914

669,671

663,949

666,281

660,487

660,914

661,950

666,492

667,376

669,671

o/w only mobile subs

#

109,229

101,403

113,192

111,851

111,811

109,229

105,913

105,363

104,000

101,403

Total services (RGUs)2

#

2,764,099

2,845,271

2,730,720

2,765,593

2,743,941

2,764,099

2,784,519

2,827,928

2,833,873

2,845,271

Fixed Voice

#

620,857

615,781

633,208

633,432

622,942

620,857

618,245

621,213

619,046

615,781

Broadband

#

576,720

594,393

573,125

577,657

573,613

576,720

580,329

586,978

590,077

594,393

TV

#

446,664

468,333

427,457

437,595

436,517

446,664

454,992

464,848

466,273

468,333

Post-paid mobile

#

1,119,858

1,166,764

1,096,930

1,116,909

1,110,869

1,119,858

1,130,953

1,154,889

1,158,477

1,166,764

Services (RGUs) per subscriber

#

3.59

3.69

3.51

3.55

3.55

3.59

3.63

3.66

3.67

3.69

Global ARPU fixed customers (quarterly standalone)

€/month

60.98

60.46

61.42

60.76

61.30

60.43

60.33

60.35

60.72

60.42

SMEs and Large Accounts

Annual

Quarterly

KPIs

Unit

2018

2019

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Customers

#

14,827

15,263

14,728

14,785

14,801

14,827

14,960

15,133

15,208

15,263

  1. Mass market subs = residential subs + SOHO subs + RACC only mobile subs
  2. Mass market services = residential services + SOHO services + RACC only mobile services

19

Q4 2019 results

|Euskaltel Group consolidated - Consolidated financials (ii/iii)

Profit and Loss Statement

Total revenue Y-o-ychangeo/w Mass market revenue 1Y-o-ychangeo/w B2B revenueY-o-ychangeo/w Wholesale and Other revenueY-o-ychangeGross margin % of total revenueSelling, General & Admin. Expenses (SG&A) o/w marketing and SAC o/w customer care o/w personnel o/w network and IT systems o/w othersAdjusted EBITDA

  • of total revenueY-o-y change

Depreciation and Amortization

Extraordinary items

Net financial expenses

Net profit before taxes

Taxes

NET PROFIT

Annual

Quarterly

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Unit

2018

2019

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

€m

691.6

685.5

176.6

172.7

171.9

170.5

171.7

171.1

171.1

171.6

%

-2.2%

-0.9%

0.4%

-2.0%

-2.7%

-4.3%

-2.8%

-0.9%

-0.4%

0.7%

€m

550.0

545.8

138.4

137.7

137.8

136.0

135.1

136.9

137.1

136.8

%

-3.7%

-0.7%

-3.0%

-3.6%

-4.0%

-4.2%

-2.4%

-0.6%

-0.5%

0.5%

€m

109.0

110.0

28.6

27.5

26.3

26.6

30.0

26.6

26.1

27.4

%

3.5%

0.9%

9.5%

4.9%

2.8%

-3.0%

4.7%

-3.4%

-0.6%

2.8%

€m

32.6

29.6

9.6

7.5

7.8

7.9

6.6

7.6

7.9

7.5

%

6.4%

-9.3%

33.8%

2.8%

3.7%

-10.5%

-31.2%

2.2%

1.8%

-4.7%

€m

511.9

505.8

127.8

131.1

125.2

127.9

123.1

125.9

125.2

131.6

%

74.0%

73.8%

72.4%

75.9%

72.8%

75.0%

71.7%

73.6%

73.2%

76.7%

€m

(175.5)

(161.3)

(43.6)

(46.6)

(41.1)

(44.3)

(42.0)

(41.5)

(38.5)

(39.4)

€m

(23.8)

(22.4)

(5.3)

(6.5)

(5.8)

(6.1)

(6.6)

(6.6)

(4.6)

(4.6)

€m

(48.5)

(44.1)

(11.9)

(12.2)

(12.1)

(12.2)

(12.0)

(10.9)

(10.3)

(10.8)

€m

(45.5)

(42.9)

(11.3)

(11.2)

(11.3)

(11.7)

(11.1)

(11.1)

(10.3)

(10.4)

€m

(37.9)

(34.1)

(10.9)

(11.1)

(6.8)

(9.1)

(8.4)

(8.0)

(8.6)

(9.2)

€m

(19.8)

(17.8)

(4.2)

(5.5)

(5.0)

(5.1)

(3.9)

(4.9)

(4.6)

(4.4)

€m

336.4

344.5

84.2

84.5

84.1

83.6

81.1

84.4

86.8

92.2

%

48.6%

50.3%

47.7%

49.0%

48.9%

49.0%

47.3%

49.4%

50.7%

53.8%

%

-1.3%

2.4%

0.3%

-0.8%

0.0%

-4.6%

-3.7%

-0.1%

3.2%

10.4%

€m

(194.8)

(202.7)

(48.8)

(50.6)

(48.2)

(47.2)

(50.2)

(51.0)

(51.1)

(50.4)

€m

(11.8)

(21.0)

(2.9)

(3.6)

(1.4)

(3.8)

(2.9)

(7.6)

(5.2)

(5.3)

€m

(48.2)

(49.3)

(12.9)

(11.3)

(11.9)

(12.1)

(12.6)

(12.1)

(12.4)

(12.1)

€m

81.7

71.5

19.5

19.0

22.6

20.5

15.4

13.7

18.0

24.4

€m

(18.9)

(9.5)

(4.9)

(4.8)

(4.9)

(4.3)

(3.4)

(2.8)

1.0

(4.3)

€m

62.8

62.0

14.6

14.2

17.7

16.3

11.9

11.0

19.0

20.1

1. Mass market revenue = residential revenue + SOHO revenue + RACC only mobile revenue

20

Q4 2019 results

|Euskaltel Group consolidated - Consolidated financials (iii/iii)

Cash Flow Statement

Annual

Quarterly

Unit

2018

2019

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

EBITDA

€m

336.4

344.5

84.2

84.5

84.1

83.6

81.1

84.4

86.8

92.2

Capex

€m

(153.5)

(154.3)

(33.9)

(34.0)

(36.1)

(49.4)

(34.6)

(38.3)

(36.9)

(44.4)

% of total revenue

%

-22.2%

-22.5%

-19.2%

-19.7%

-21.0%

-29.0%

-20.2%

-22.4%

-21.6%

-25.9%

Operating Cash Flow

€m

182.9

190.3

50.3

50.5

48.0

34.2

46.5

46.1

49.8

47.8

% of total revenue

%

26.4%

27.8%

28.5%

29.3%

27.9%

20.0%

27.1%

27.0%

29.1%

27.9%

Interests

€m

(40.0)

(42.1)

(8.3)

(11.8)

(10.6)

(9.3)

(12.3)

(9.3)

(11.4)

(9.1)

Working Capital

€m

11.9

-7.4

(15.6)

2.1

0.0

25.5

(32.0)

15.2

1.1

8.4

Taxes

€m

(15.1)

(16.8)

5.7

(3.2)

(7.6)

(9.9)

(6.8)

(2.6)

(1.0)

(6.4)

Others

€m

(15.8)

(23.0)

(7.9)

(4.0)

(2.2)

(1.7)

(5.9)

(7.7)

(5.3)

(4.2)

Free Cash Flow

€m

124.0

101.1

24.3

33.6

27.5

38.6

(10.5)

41.8

33.3

36.5

Dividends

€m

(49.6)

(55.3)

(22.7)

-

(26.9)

-

(25.0)

-

(30.3)

-

Net debt variation

€m

74.4

45.8

1.6

33.6

0.6

38.6

(35.5)

41.8

3.0

36.5

NET DEBT

€m

1,532.1

1,486.3

1,604.9

1,571.3

1,570.7

1,532.1

1,567.5

1,525.8

1,522.8

1,486.3

Balance Sheet

Annual

Unit

2018

2019

Non-current Assets

€m

2,721.0

2,750.3

Quarterly

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

2,748.7

2,737.1

2,725.1

2,721.0

2,779.1

2,765.1

2,754.5

2,749.0

Intangible assets

€m

1,335.7

1,324.2

1,345.8

1,338.6

1,337.5

1,335.7

1,332.7

1,329.5

1,324.9

1,324.2

Tangible assets

€m

1,252.4

1,288.8

1,268.8

1,259.4

1,248.7

1,252.4

1,312.2

1,302.7

1,292.9

1,288.8

Financial assets

€m

7.8

8.9

7.6

8.5

8.3

7.8

9.1

9.0

8.4

8.9

Deferred tax assets

€m

125.1

128.3

126.5

130.6

130.7

125.1

125.1

123.8

128.3

127.1

Current Assets

€m

177.7

173.6

141.1

145.3

164.4

177.7

144.1

149.5

158.8

168.2

Inventories

€m

6.0

4.2

4.5

4.3

4.0

6.0

5.7

6.4

6.1

4.2

Trade and other receivables

€m

64.3

71.1

76.6

70.2

65.6

64.3

66.6

62.5

71.4

65.8

Cash and cash equivalents

€m

107.4

98.2

60.0

70.9

94.8

107.4

71.8

80.6

81.3

98.2

TOTAL ASSETS

€m

2,898.7

2,923.9

2,889.8

2,882.4

2,889.5

2,898.7

2,923.3

2,914.6

2,913.4

2,917.3

Total Shareholders' Equity

€m

974.9

982.8

978.7

966.3

983.5

974.9

987.3

967.9

986.8

982.0

Non-current Liabilities

€m

1,562.2

1,536.2

1,695.0

1,592.4

1,675.3

1,562.2

1,619.7

1,554.7

1,558.6

1,533.9

Long term debt

€m

1,447.3

1,369.0

1,579.8

1,482.9

1,565.1

1,447.3

1,444.9

1,388.5

1,390.1

1,369.0

Provisions

€m

-

-

1.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

€m

114.9

167.2

114.0

109.5

110.2

114.9

174.8

166.2

168.5

164.9

Current Liabilities

€m

361.6

404.9

216.1

323.7

230.7

361.6

316.3

392.0

367.9

401.4

Short term debt

€m

154.1

194.8

67.5

126.8

68.9

154.1

154.4

185.5

192.1

195.3

Trade and other payables

€m

207.5

210.1

148.6

196.9

161.8

207.5

161.9

206.5

175.8

206.1

Total Liabilities

€m

1,923.8

1,941.1

1,911.1

1,916.1

1,906.0

1,923.8

1,936.0

1,946.7

1,926.5

1,935.3

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

€m

2,898.7

2,923.9

2,889.8

2,882.4

2,889.5

2,898.7

2,923.3

2,914.6

2,913.4

2,917.3

21

Q4 2019 results

