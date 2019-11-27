Euskaltel S A : announces the appointment of Mr. José Ortiz as new Secretary-General and new Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Company.

EUSKALTEL, S.A.(Euskaltelor the Company), in accordance with article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, hereby announces the following

RELEVANT FACT

The Board of Directors of the Company held on November 27 of 2019 has adopted unanimously, among others, the following resolutions, as proposed by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee:

Take notice of the resignation tendered today by Mr. Luis Alba Ferré as Secretary non member of the Board of Directors of the Company and as Secretary of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the Audit and Control Committee and the Strategy Committee.

Appoint, Mr. José Ortiz Martínez as new Secretary non member of the Board of Directors and new Secretary-General of the Company.

Secretary-General of the Company. Appoint, Mr. José Ortiz Martínez as new Secretary of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the Audit and Control Committee and the Strategy Committee of the Company.

Appoint, Mr. José Ortiz Martínez as new Compliance Officer of the Internal Regulations for Conduct in the Securities Markets of Euskaltel.

Appoint, Mr. José Ortiz Martínez as spokesperson of the Company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Derio, November 27, 2019.

EUSKALTEL, S.A.

Mr. José Ortiz Martínez

Secretary of the Board of Directors