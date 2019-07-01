Log in
Euskaltel : releases the details of the conference call of first half 2019 results.

07/01/2019 | 09:24am EDT

EUSKALTEL, S.A.(Euskaltelor the Company), in accordance with article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, article 228 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, hereby announces the following

RELEVANT FACT

Euskaltel will publish first half 2019 resultson Friday, July 26, 2019, before the market opening.

That same day, at 1pm CET, the company will host a live audio webcast.

All interested parties are invited to follow the conference via webcast or telephone:

Webcast:Euskaltel_H12019 results' webcast

Phone numbers:

National: +34 911140101

UK: +44 2071943759+ Pin Code 60353011#

USA: +1 6467224916+ Pin Code 60353011##

Replay:

National: +34 910 387 491

UK: +44 20 3364 5147

US: +1 (646) 722-4969

Pin code: 418861246#

Supporting materials to be used during the conference will be available at the company website (www.euskaltel.com) and on the website of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (www.cnmv.es) before the start of the event.

In case of any inquiries, please contact the Investor Relations Office at investor@euskaltel.com.

Derio, July 1, 2019

EUSKALTEL, S.A.

Luis Alba Ferré

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Euskaltel SA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 13:22:07 UTC
