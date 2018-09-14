Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eutelsat Communications    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS (ETL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eutelsat Communications : ​Orange Slovensko selects EUTELSAT 16A to expand its pay-TV offer via satellite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:43am CEST

The new DTH platform will reach more Slovakian viewers nationwide and become one of the pillars of Orange's convergent offer

Paris, 14 September 2018 - Orange Slovensko has signed its first-ever multiyear contract with Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) expanding its pay-TV offer via satellite and enabling a nationwide reach across Slovakia.

Eutelsat's 16° East position is already a key video neighbourhood for Slovakia thanks to its exceptional channel line-up tailored to local viewers. Orange Slovensko will broadcast from EUTELST 16A satellite to extend its existing offer to reach households not covered by its FTTH network.

Under this contract with Eutelsat, the platform delivers 38 channels, with more than half in HD. These channels are available in 3 main pay-TV packages, plus additional thematic and premium channel add-ons, starting at 6 euros per month. The service includes exclusive distribution of Orange Sports channels, home of Champions League matches for the Slovakian territory for the next three seasons as well as other highly valued football, ice hockey, basketball and mixed martial arts (MMA) content.

Pavol Lančarič, CEO of Orange Slovensko said: 'By launching our own Orange TV satellite service, the availability of our television services to the public will grow dramatically. The premium content offered by our television will be available to almost all Slovaks.'

Michel Azibert, Chief Commercial and Development Officer of Eutelsat, added: 'We are delighted to be working with Orange Slovensko as they expand their pay-TV offer to all of Slovakia. This contract reflects the efficiency of satellite to reach communities across a territory and the strength of EUTELSAT 16A's coverage over Central Europe. We look forward to continue working with Orange Slovensko as its offer evolves to guarantee the best quality of content to audiences across the country.'

Meet Eutelsat at IBC, 14-18 September, hall 1, stand D.59

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,900 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Press
Marie-Sophie Ecuer Tel: + 33 1 53 98 37 91 mecuer@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte Tel: + 33 1 53 98 37 91 jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Christina Darvasi Tel: +52 55 2629 5847 cdarvasi@eutelsat.com

Investors and analysts
Joanna Darlington Tel. : +33 1 53 98 35 30 jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni Tel. : +33 1 53 98 35 30 cpugni@eutelsat.com

Follow us at:

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Communications SA published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:42:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
10:43aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : ​Orange Slovensko selects EUTELSAT 16A to expand..
PU
09/11EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Launch of OpenTV Signature Edition for hybrid satellit..
AQ
09/07EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : launches CIRRUS satellite-OTT delivery solution
AQ
09/07EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Takes Further Step in Integration of Satellite Into IP..
AQ
09/06EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : LiveU to expand its hybrid global IP satellite service
AQ
09/06EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : NOTICE OF INTENT TO SOLE SOURCE- E7 WEST A AUDIO with ..
AQ
09/05EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : LiveU expands hybrid IP satellite service
AQ
09/03EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : announces new appointment
AQ
08/31EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Philippe Oliva Joins Eutelsat As EVP of Sales, Product..
AQ
08/30EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Gilat and Eutelsat Power New High-Speed Internet in Ru..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Eutelsat Communications 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Eutelsat Communications SA (EUTLF) CEO Rodolphe Belmer on Q4 2018 Results - E.. 
08/01Eutelsat Communications reports FY results 
05/14Eutelsat Communications' (EUTLF) CEO Rodolphe Belmer on Q3 2018 Results - Ear.. 
05/14Eutelsat Communications 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 399 M
EBIT 2019 562 M
Net income 2019 308 M
Debt 2019 2 912 M
Yield 2019 6,20%
P/E ratio 2019 15,46
P/E ratio 2020 14,15
EV / Sales 2019 5,51x
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
Capitalization 4 793 M
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Eutelsat Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,2 €
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique DHinnin Chairman
Sandrine Téran Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Yohann Leroy Deputy CEO & Chief Technical Officer
Carole Piwnica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS6.71%5 604
SES26.06%8 859
INMARSAT-0.43%3 039
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC71.61%2 254
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD-23.13%725
THAICOM PCL--.--%324
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.