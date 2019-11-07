Eutelsat Communications : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS APPROBATION D'UN DIVIDENDE DE 1,27 PAR ACTION

Paris, 7 November 2019 - The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) was held today in Paris. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

Approval of the accounts;

Dividend relating to Financial Year 2018-19, amounting to €1.27 per share, stable compared to previous year. Dividend will be paid on 25 November 2019;

Renewal of the mandate of Ana Garcia Fau;

Appointment of Cynthia Gordon as a Board member;

Compensation of corporate officers and compensation policy.

The Board is now composed of 10 members, 50% of whom are women and 70% of whom are independent.

The outcome of the vote on the resolutions will be available on www.eutelsat.com.