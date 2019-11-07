Log in
Eutelsat Communications : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS APPROBATION D'UN DIVIDENDE DE 1,27 PAR ACTION

11/07/2019 | 12:15pm EST

Paris, 7 November 2019 - The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) was held today in Paris. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

  • Approval of the accounts;
  • Dividend relating to Financial Year 2018-19, amounting to €1.27 per share, stable compared to previous year. Dividend will be paid on 25 November 2019;
  • Renewal of the mandate of Ana Garcia Fau;
  • Appointment of Cynthia Gordon as a Board member;
  • Compensation of corporate officers and compensation policy.

The Board is now composed of 10 members, 50% of whom are women and 70% of whom are independent.

The outcome of the vote on the resolutions will be available on www.eutelsat.com.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Media enquiries
Marie-Sophie Ecuer Tel.: + 33 1 53 98 37 91 mecuer@eutelsat.com
Jessica Whyte Tel.: + 33 1 53 98 37 91 jwhyte@eutelsat.com
Investors
Joanna Darlington Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30 jdarlington@eutelsat.com
Cédric Pugni Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30 cpugni@eutelsat.com
Alexandre Enjalbert Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30 aenjalbert@eutelsat.com

Follow us at:

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Communications SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 17:14:04 UTC
