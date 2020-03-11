Log in
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS

(ETL)
Eutelsat Communications: Implementation of the First Stage of the Share Buyback Program

03/11/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

In July 2019 Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris: ETL) announced the launch of a share buyback program of at least €100 million by end-June 22, commencing in the second half of FY 2019-20.

Consistent with this commitment and in order to implement the first stage of this program, Eutelsat has signed a mandate with an investment services provider for an initial cash share buy-back amount of €20 million.

The purchase period will start on March 11, 2020 and end on July 30th, 2020. The purchase price per share shall not exceed 19 euros.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com


© Business Wire 2020
