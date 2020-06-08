Log in
Eutelsat Communications : TV TEM Selects EUTELSAT 65 West A to Assure Continuity of Content Distribution Following C-Band Re-purposing in Brazil

06/08/2020 | 05:58am EDT

  • Multi-year contract leveraging EUTELSAT 65 West A’s unparalleled coverage of Brazil
  • Benefiting from Eutelsat’s ‘Planned C-Band’ solution to assure seamless migration

Regulatory News:

TV TEM, an affiliate of TV Globo, has signed a multi-year contract with Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) for capacity on its EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite to distribute its programming within its concession region in the São Paulo state.

The partnership has enabled TV TEM to seamlessly migrate its feeds from traditional C-Band (3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz) to Planned C-Band (4.5 GHz to 4.8 GHz) on the EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite, allowing for the clearing of the traditional C-band frequencies for 5G deployment in Brazil. TV TEM has the widest coverage area in the State of São Paulo with 318 municipalities within a region of 8.3 million inhabitants, around 49% of the population of the upstate of São Paulo State.

The operation took place under Eutelsat’s ‘Planned C-Band’ solution, developed to offer Brazilian broadcasters a simple procedure to adapt or replace equipment and repoint antennas to the orbital 65°W position, with some 300 sites completing the migration in less than 45 days.

Commenting on the contract, Rodrigo Campos, Managing Director of Eutelsat do Brasil said: “We are delighted to welcome TV TEM to EUTELSAT 65 West A. Our ‘Planned C-Band’ solution offers a seamless and cost-effective proposition for Brazilian broadcasters required to migrate their signals out of the lower end of the C-Band spectrum, while offering them unparalleled coverage of the Brazilian market.”

Ewerton Maciel, Technology Director of TV TEM said: “TV TEM has a robust satellite operation with a diversity of transmitting sites and automatic power control to serve viewers demanding a premium service with the highest reception quality. Eutelsat has perfectly understood the regulatory and technological challenges of this migration, and we are pleased to rely on them as our partners.”

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA


© Business Wire 2020
