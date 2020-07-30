Eutelsat Communications : and Intelsat Sign Multi-Year, Strategic Agreement to Secure the 48°East Orbital Position for QUANTUM

Log in
07/30/2020 | 01:31am EDT

  • Partnership leverages unprecedented reach of two operators and joint orbital rights at 48°East, notably over the MENA region
  • Collaborative operating model will optimize the satellite’s commercial potential, paving the way for the fastest possible ramp-up

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Intelsat S.A. have signed a long-term partnership agreement securing the 48°East orbital position. EUTELSAT QUANTUM will be located at the position, where the operators both have orbital rights.

Expected to be launched by the end of 2020, EUTELSAT QUANTUM is a full expansion satellite providing premium capacity with unprecedented flexibility features. Its ground-breaking software-based design enables users to actively define and shape performance and reach to meet their specific requirements. The 48°East position, with its extensive coverage, notably of the MENA region, is ideally placed to address, amongst others, the unique needs of government users.

Under the agreement, the capacity on EUTELSAT QUANTUM will be distributed by Eutelsat and its subsidiary, Eutelsat Americas Corp. and Intelsat and its subsidiary, Intelsat General Communications LLC (IGC), thereby maximizing the commercial potential of the satellite and creating conditions for the fastest possible ramp-up of the satellite.

Each partner will benefit from the commercial reach of the other, notably in the government vertical, where IGC plans to offer the EUTELSAT QUANTUM satellite payload with additional security enhancements including secure and protected payload management, customized power allocation and on-demand beam forming. The resulting collaboration will enable the EUTELSAT QUANTUM payload to meet the U.S. government’s most demanding Information Assurance (IA) and Cybersecurity requirements.

Commenting on the agreement, David Bair CEO and President of Eutelsat America Corp said: “We are delighted to partner with Intelsat to optimize the commercial potential of the assets represented by the 48°East position and the innovative features of EUTELSAT QUANTUM. This ground-breaking satellite has already attracted significant interest from potential Government customers, and we are also excited to team with industry leading systems integrators to provide this unique capability as part of a high value solution”.

IGC Regional Vice President Rick Henry further commented: “Our collaboration with Eutelsat brings together the best minds in the industry to quickly meet the unique needs of our government customers through an innovative operating model and satellite deployment. This type of industry collaboration is truly a ‘win-win’ for everyone, and we look forward to a productive, long-term partnership with Eutelsat at 48°East.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA


© Business Wire 2020
