EUWAX AG

EUWAX AG

(EUX)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/06/2019 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUWAX AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2019 / 13:49
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EUWAX AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 German: http://www.euwax-ag.de/investor+relations/finanzberichterstattung/berichte.html


06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EUWAX AG
Börsenstr. 4
70174 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.euwax-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852605  06.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Höptner Chairman-Management Board
Michael Völter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Munz Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bernhard Pumbo Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Holzherr Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUWAX AG-16.78%343
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC20.73%75 065
MORGAN STANLEY2.12%67 173
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-6.48%51 852
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY30.79%33 219
HUATAI SECURITIES19.26%22 761
