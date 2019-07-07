Log in
Eva Airways : says strike to end on July 9

07/07/2019
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with Hello Kitty motifs in Taoyuan International Airport

(Reuters) - Taiwan's Eva Airways Corp said on Sunday its cabin crew's strike will end on Tuesday after it reached an agreement with the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU).

The company estimated in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange the strike - the longest ever for Taiwan's aviation industry - had cost T$3.02 billion ($97 million) in lost revenue as of July 7.

A total of 681 flights between June 20 and July 7 were been cancelled due to the strike, affecting nearly 300,000 passengers, the airline said, adding the TFAU agreed not to stage another strike for three years as part of the deal.

Eva Airways reported T$179.9 billion in revenue and a net profit of T$6.55 billion for 2018.

"As the strike has finally come to an end, EVA will gradually resume scheduled flights by the end of July and will make necessary adjustments to its service operation in August depending on the number of cabin crew able to work and passengers' travel demand," the firm said in a separate statement.

Eva Air, be known for its Hello Kitty livery of some of its jets, operates flights to many places around Asia as well as to North America and Europe.

It had filed several lawsuits against the union since the strike began on June 20, including one that seeks T$34 million for each day of what the company has called an "illegal strike." [nL4N2440ST] ($1 = 31.1680 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Keith Weir)

