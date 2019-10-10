Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Evans Bancorp Inc.    EVBN

EVANS BANCORP INC.

(EVBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evans Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
Thursday, October 24, 2019
4:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8471
Internet Webcast: www.evansbancorp.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference until Thursday, October 31, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13694760, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $1.5 billion in assets and $1.3 billion in deposits at June 30, 2019. Evans is a full-service community bank, with 15 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Bancorp's wholly owned insurance subsidiary, The Evans Agency, LLC, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten insurance offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVANS BANCORP INC.
04:16pEVANS BANCORP, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
09/26EVANS BANCORP : Selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019
BU
09/10EVANS BANCORP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26EVANS BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26EVANS BANCORP, INC. : Announces Semi-Annual Dividend
BU
08/09EVANS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
07/26EVANS BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25EVANS BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25EVANS BANCORP : Net Income Increases 16% to $4.4 Million in the 2019 Second Quar..
BU
07/11EVANS BANCORP, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
More news
Chart EVANS BANCORP INC.
Duration : Period :
Evans Bancorp Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David John Nasca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Charles Wortham Chairman
John B. Connerton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James E. Biddle Independent Director
Robert G. Miller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVANS BANCORP INC.10.86%181
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.82%168 170
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 224
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED12.10%51 248
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD21.43%49 345
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%49 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group