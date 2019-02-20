Evans Bancorp, Inc. : Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a
community financial services company serving Western New York since
1920, announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting yesterday,
declared a cash dividend of $0.52 per share on its outstanding common
stock. This semi-annual dividend represents a $0.06, or 13%, increase
from its previous semi-annual dividend paid in October 2018. The
dividend is payable on April 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of
March 13, 2019. The Company has approximately 4.9 million shares
outstanding.
David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc., commented,
“This is our ninth dividend increase in the last seven years and
reflects the confidence we have in our future and our commitment to
return capital to our shareholders, while also making investments to
grow our business.”
About Evans Bancorp, Inc.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent
company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $1.4 billion in
assets and $1.2 billion in deposits at December 31, 2018. Evans is a
full-service community bank, with 15 financial centers providing
comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal
customers throughout Western New York. Evans Bancorp's wholly owned
insurance subsidiary, The Evans Agency, LLC, provides life insurance,
employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten
insurance offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment
Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and
mutual funds.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other
important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com
and www.evansbank.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements
concerning future business, revenue and earnings. These statements are
not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or
results. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that could
cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp to differ materially from the
results expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause
actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such
forward-looking statements include competitive pressures among financial
services companies, interest rate trends, general economic conditions,
changes in legislation or regulatory requirements, effectiveness at
achieving stated goals and strategies, and difficulties in achieving
operating efficiencies. These risks and uncertainties are more fully
described in Evans Bancorp’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date they are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information,
whether as a result of new, updated information, future events or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005167/en/