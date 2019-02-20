Log in
EVANS BANCORP INC.

(EVBN)
Evans Bancorp, Inc. : Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent

02/20/2019 | 06:31am EST

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting yesterday, declared a cash dividend of $0.52 per share on its outstanding common stock. This semi-annual dividend represents a $0.06, or 13%, increase from its previous semi-annual dividend paid in October 2018. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2019. The Company has approximately 4.9 million shares outstanding.

David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc., commented, “This is our ninth dividend increase in the last seven years and reflects the confidence we have in our future and our commitment to return capital to our shareholders, while also making investments to grow our business.”

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $1.4 billion in assets and $1.2 billion in deposits at December 31, 2018. Evans is a full-service community bank, with 15 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Bancorp's wholly owned insurance subsidiary, The Evans Agency, LLC, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten insurance offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future business, revenue and earnings. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures among financial services companies, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, changes in legislation or regulatory requirements, effectiveness at achieving stated goals and strategies, and difficulties in achieving operating efficiencies. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Evans Bancorp’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new, updated information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
