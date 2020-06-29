Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Eve & Co Incorporated    EVE   CA29970Q1072

EVE & CO INCORPORATED

(EVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eve Incorporated : & Co Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT

June 29, 2020

STRATHROY, June 26, 2020 (NEWSWIRE) - Eve & Co Incorporated ('Eve & Co' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) announces the results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 11, 2020 (the 'Circular'), namely:

• Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

• Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation;

• Approving the Company's stock option plan for the ensuing year in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Requirements; and

• Approving a special resolution providing the Company's directors with the ability - but not requirement - to consolidate the Company's common shares at a time and in such circumstances as may be later determined.

A total of 107,447,072 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 37.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

Following the AGM, the board of directors of the Company confirmed the results of the AGM.

About Eve & Co Incorporated

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada's first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company's website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's expected sales to the Canadian medical cannabis markets, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words 'believe', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'plan', 'continue', 'will', 'may', 'would', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'predict', 'project', 'seek', 'should' or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:
Melinda Rombouts President and Chief Executive Officer Eve & Co Incorporated Telephone: (855) 628-6337

Disclaimer

Eve & Co. Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EVE & CO INCORPORATED
11:45aEVE INCORPORATED : & Co Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting
PU
06/26EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting
AQ
05/25EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Files Notice of Annual Meeting
AQ
05/22EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Announces No Material Change
AQ
05/18EVE INCORPORATED : Q1 2020 Financial Statement
PU
05/18EVE INCORPORATED : Q1 2020 md&a
PU
05/04EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Announces Health Canada Approval of Additional Processin..
AQ
04/16EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Announces Financial Results For The Year Ended December ..
AQ
04/02EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Commences Canadian Medical Sales through Cannalogue
AQ
04/01EVE INCORPORATED : & co incorporated announces changes to its board of directors
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38,2 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net income 2020 3,69 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,7 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart EVE & CO INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Eve & Co Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,42 CAD
Last Close Price 0,07 CAD
Spread / Highest target 731%
Spread / Average Target 546%
Spread / Lowest Target 362%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melinda Rombouts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rory Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Sood Director
Yasir Naqvi Director
Ivan Ross Vrána VP-Government Relations & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVE & CO INCORPORATED-65.79%14
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-20.10%5 889
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-5.29%5 172
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.5.09%3 402
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-1.59%3 194
CRONOS GROUP INC.-17.75%2 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group