EVEN Construtora e Incorporadora : discloses preliminary 2Q19 operating results

07/12/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

São Paulo, July 12, 2019 - Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. - EVEN (B3: EVEN3), a builder and developer with operations in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul, focused on residential developments with units priced above R$ 250,000, announces its preliminary and unaudited data for launches, sales, land acquisitions and deliveries in the second quarter of 2019.

Launches¹
 In the second quarter, there was 1 project launched totaling R$ 155 million (Even's share).

Sales¹
Net sales came to R$ 449 million (Even's share) in the second quarter, R$ 32 million of which from the project launched in the quarter which SOS was 21%. The sales over supply (SOS) ratio of the quarter was 19%, reaching the best SOS since 2013.

Land Bank¹ In the second quarter we acquired 1 new site in São Paulo, through swap, totaling a potential sales value of R$ 215 million (Even's share). The land bank ended the quarter with PSV of R$ 6.9 billion (Even's share).

Deliveries¹
 In the second quarter, we delivered 4 projects with launch PSV of R$ 314 million (Even's share of launched PSV) and 706 units.

Cancellations¹
 In the second quarter, there were R$ 74 million of cancellations.

¹ Unaudited management figures, subject to alteration.

To access the file in PDF click here.

For further information, please contact our IR area:

Vinícius Mastrorosa
CFO and IRO

Maria Luiza dos Anjos
Investor Relations and Accounting Manager

Natália Vasconcelos
Investor Relations Analyst

IR Contact:

Phone: (0xx11) 3377-3699
E-mail: ri@even.com.br
www.even.com.br/ri/

About EVEN:
Even has been working in the real estate sector for more than 40 years and is one of the largest builders and developers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It is present, primarily and strategically, in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre. The company is vertically oriented, executing all development stages of its projects, from lot prospecting, property development and brokerage activities to the project's construction. Even owns two sales companies: Even Vendas and Even More, both of which operating in 100% of the Company's projects to sell units and providing exclusive services to Even. The Company follows sustainability principles in all of its business segments. Even believes that employing sustainability practices leads to less construction debris, increases the energy efficiency of its products and improves its image b! efore clients and neighboring communities. Its shares are traded on the Novo Mercado Special Corpor! ate Governance segment of the B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, under the ticker EVEN3.

Disclaimer

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 21:09:03 UTC
