10/10
3.96 BRL   -1.98%
EVEN CONSTRUTOR : discloses preliminary 3Q18 operating results
EVEN CONSTRUTOR : discloses its 2Q18 results
EVEN CONSTRUTOR : Half-year results
EVEN Construtora e Incorporadora : discloses preliminary 3Q18 operating results

10/10/2018

São Paulo, October 10, 2018 - Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. - EVEN (B3: EVEN3), a builder and developer with operations in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul, focused on residential developments with units priced above R$ 250,000, announces its preliminary and unaudited data for launches, sales, land acquisitions and deliveries in the third quarter of 2018.

Launches¹
 In the third quarter, there were 2 projects launched totaling R$ 128 million (Even's share).

Sales¹
Net sales came to R$ 264 million (Even's share) in the third quarter, R$ 87 million of which from the project launched in the quarter (which SOS was 68%). The period sales over supply (SOS) ratio was 13%.

Land Bank¹ In the third quarter we acquired 5 new sites in São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, mainly through swaps, totaling a potential sales value of R$ 815 million (Even's share). The land bank ended the third quarter with PSV of R$ 6.7 billion (Even's share).

Deliveries¹
 In the third quarter, we delivered 4 projects with launch PSV of R$ 259 million (Even's share of launched PSV) and 949 units.

Cancellations¹
 In the second quarter, there were R$ 121 million of cancellations.

¹ Unaudited management figures, subject to alteration.

To access the file in PDF click here.

For further information, please contact our IR area:

Vinícius Mastrorosa
CFO and IRO

Maria Luiza dos Anjos
Investor Relations and Accounting Manager

Natália Vasconcelos
Investor Relations Analyst

IR Contact:

Phone: (0xx11) 3377-3699
E-mail: ri@even.com.br
www.even.com.br/ri/

About EVEN:
Even has been working in the real estate sector for more than 40 years and is one of the largest builders and developers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It is present, primarily and strategically, in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre. The company is vertically oriented, executing all development stages of its projects, from lot prospecting, property development and brokerage activities to the project's construction. Even owns two sales companies: Even Vendas and Even More, both of which operating in 100% of the Company's projects to sell units and providing exclusive services to Even. The Company follows sustainability principles in all of its business segments. Even believes that employing sustainability practices leads to less construction debris, increases the energy efficiency of its products and improves its image b! efore clients and neighboring communities. Its shares are traded on the Novo Mercado Special Corpor! ate Governance segment of the B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, under the ticker EVEN3.

Disclaimer

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 20:42:02 UTC
