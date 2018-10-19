Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2018 Confirmation Release - Results of Meeting

19 October 2018

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir or Madam,

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 19 October 2018, in the attached proxy summary.

Each resolution was carried on a show of hands.

Yours faithfully,

David Stone Company Secretary

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED | ACN 000 005 103

478 GEORGE STREET SYDNEY NSW 2000 | GPO BOX 1609 SYDNEY NSW 2001 | +61 2 9373 6600

CINEMAS | EVENT | BCC | GU FILM HOUSE | CINESTAR | MOONLIGHT

HOTELS & RESORTS | RYDGES | QT | ATURA | THREDBO STATE THEATRE | EDGE DIGITAL | EDGE SERVICED OFFICES

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LTD

2018 Annual General Meeting

Friday, 19 October 2018

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 2 To adopt the remuneration report Ordinary 54,511,600 94.64% 269,334 0.47% 2,820,034 4.89% 126,881 Carried on a show of hands Carried 3 To re-elect Mr Alan Graham Rydge as director Ordinary 128,472,360 97.87% 84,271 0.06% 2,721,521 2.07% 84,257 Carried on a show of hands Carried 4 To re-elect Mr Peter Roland Coates as director Ordinary 128,516,873 97.90% 36,587 0.03% 2,721,521 2.07% 87,428 Carried on a show of hands Carried 5 Award of Performance Rights to the CEO Ordinary 127,891,003 97.41% 579,582 0.44% 2,820,505 2.15% 71,319 Carried on a show of hands Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.