Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2018 Confirmation Release - Results of Meeting

19 October 2018
Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 19 October 2018, in the attached proxy summary.
Each resolution was carried on a show of hands.
David Stone Company Secretary
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LTD
2018 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 19 October 2018
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
Resolution
Result
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
Type
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried / Not Carried
|
2 To adopt the remuneration report
|
Ordinary
|
54,511,600 94.64%
|
269,334 0.47%
|
2,820,034 4.89%
|
126,881
|
Carried on a show of hands
|
Carried
|
3 To re-elect Mr Alan Graham Rydge as director
|
Ordinary
|
128,472,360 97.87%
|
84,271 0.06%
|
2,721,521 2.07%
|
84,257
|
Carried on a show of hands
|
Carried
|
4 To re-elect Mr Peter Roland Coates as director
|
Ordinary
|
128,516,873 97.90%
|
36,587 0.03%
|
2,721,521 2.07%
|
87,428
|
Carried on a show of hands
|
Carried
|
5 Award of Performance Rights to the CEO
|
Ordinary
|
127,891,003 97.41%
|
579,582 0.44%
|
2,820,505 2.15%
|
71,319
|
Carried on a show of hands
|
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
