EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD (EVT)
Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2018 Confirmation Release - Results of Meeting

10/19/2018

19 October 2018

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir or Madam,

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 19 October 2018, in the attached proxy summary.

Each resolution was carried on a show of hands.

Yours faithfully,

David Stone Company Secretary

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED | ACN 000 005 103

478 GEORGE STREET SYDNEY NSW 2000 | GPO BOX 1609 SYDNEY NSW 2001 | +61 2 9373 6600

CINEMAS | EVENT | BCC | GU FILM HOUSE | CINESTAR | MOONLIGHT

HOTELS & RESORTS | RYDGES | QT | ATURA | THREDBO STATE THEATRE | EDGE DIGITAL | EDGE SERVICED OFFICES

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LTD

2018 Annual General Meeting

Friday, 19 October 2018

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

2 To adopt the remuneration report

Ordinary

54,511,600 94.64%

269,334 0.47%

2,820,034 4.89%

126,881

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

3 To re-elect Mr Alan Graham Rydge as director

Ordinary

128,472,360 97.87%

84,271 0.06%

2,721,521 2.07%

84,257

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

4 To re-elect Mr Peter Roland Coates as director

Ordinary

128,516,873 97.90%

36,587 0.03%

2,721,521 2.07%

87,428

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

5 Award of Performance Rights to the CEO

Ordinary

127,891,003 97.41%

579,582 0.44%

2,820,505 2.15%

71,319

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:37:03 UTC
