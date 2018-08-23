Log in
EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD (EVT)
Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2018 EVT Dividend Distribution

08/23/2018 | 05:17am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

EVT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 23, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.31000000

Ex Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

Record Date

Thursday September 6, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday September 20, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

EVT

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 23, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

EVT

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday September 6, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 20, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.31000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.31000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.31000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 03:16:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 267 M
EBIT 2018 183 M
Net income 2018 124 M
Debt 2018 238 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 19,20
P/E ratio 2019 17,95
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 2 376 M
Chart EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jane M. Hastings CEO, Managing Director & Director
Alan G. Rydge Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gordon Newton Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Roland Coates Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth George Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD11.91%1 748
TUI-5.91%10 987
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC9.94%5 208
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS1.13%4 817
ILG INC24.82%4 423
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC16.67%3 797
