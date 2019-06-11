Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2019 Change in Substantial Holdings

Form 604
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
To Company Name/Scheme
|
EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
|
ACN/ARSN
|
000 005 103
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate
|
ACN (if applicable)
|
000 431 827
|
There was a change in the interests of the
|
|
_06_ /_06_ /_2019__
|
Substantial holder on
|
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
_08_ /_03_ /_2019__
|
The previous notice was dated
|
|
_06_ /_03_ /_2019__
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Ordinary
|
20,016,726
|
12.44
|
22,148,948
|
13.76%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant
|
Nature of
|
Consideration
|
Class and
|
Person's votes
|
|
interest changed
|
change (6)
|
given in relation
|
number of
|
affected
|
|
|
|
to change (7)
|
securities affected
|
|
|
Refer annexure 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of
|
Registered holder of
|
Person entitled
|
Nature of relevant
|
Class and
|
Person's votes
|
relevant
|
securities
|
to be registered
|
interest (6)
|
number of
|
|
interest
|
|
as holder (8)
|
|
securities
|
|
|
Refer annexure 1 & 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited
|
Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited
|
|
|
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
|
Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited
|
|
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
Perpetual Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
|
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
|
|
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
|
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
|
|
Signature
|
Print name ELEANOR PADMAN
|
Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY
|
|
|
ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:
|
INTERNAL CODE
|
REGISTRATION DETAILS
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
17
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
26
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
33
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
118
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
212
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
649
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
650
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
652
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
653
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
651
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
654
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
670
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
695
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
774
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 604
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
855
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2093
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2095
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2124
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2125
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2127
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2128
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2199
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2210
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2219
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
|
2130
|
GPO Box 5302
|
|
Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited
|
2089
|
|
|
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
|
2086
|
|
|
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
|
106
|
|
|
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
|
133
|
|
|
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 604
|
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
|
323
|
|
|
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
|
669
|
|
|
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
|
139
|
|
|
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
|
|
|
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
|
44
|
Level 16 Chifley Tower
|
2 Chifley Square
|
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
|
|
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
|
108
|
Level 16, Chifley Tower
|
2 Chifley Square
|
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
|
|
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
|
414
|
Level 16 Chifley Tower
|
2 Chifley Square
|
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
|
|
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
|
696
|
Level 16 Chifley Tower
|
2 Chifley Square
|
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
|
|
|
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
|
941
|
Level 16 Chifley Tower
|
2 Chifley Square
|
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
|
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
ALL 'SS' CODESGPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:
|
INTERNAL CODE
|
REGISTRATION DETAILS
|
|
|
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
|
227
|
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
|
|
NSW 1225
|
|
|
|
BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd
|
248
|
P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange
|
|
Sydney NSW 1225
|
|
|
|
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
|
702
|
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
|
|
NSW 1225
|
|
|
|
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
|
740
|
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
|
|
NSW 1225
|
|
This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 604
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 22:18:06 UTC