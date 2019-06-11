Log in
EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD

(EVT)
  Report  
Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2019 Change in Substantial Holdings

06/11/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

000 005 103

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate

ACN (if applicable)

000 431 827

There was a change in the interests of the

_06_ /_06_ /_2019__

Substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

_08_ /_03_ /_2019__

The previous notice was dated

_06_ /_03_ /_2019__

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

20,016,726

12.44

22,148,948

13.76%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

interest changed

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

to change (7)

securities affected

Refer annexure 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled

Nature of relevant

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

securities

to be registered

interest (6)

number of

interest

as holder (8)

securities

Refer annexure 1 & 2

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name ELEANOR PADMAN

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

17

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

26

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

33

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

118

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

212

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

649

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

650

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

652

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

653

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

651

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

654

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

670

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

695

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

774

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 604

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

855

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2093

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2095

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2124

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2125

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2127

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2128

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2199

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2210

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2219

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2130

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited

2089

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

2086

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

106

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

133

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 604

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

323

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

669

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

139

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

44

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

108

Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

414

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

696

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

941

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

ALL 'SS' CODESGPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

227

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd

248

P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

702

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

740

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 604

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 22:18:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 184 M
EBIT 2019 177 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 254 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 16,05
P/E ratio 2020 13,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 2 028 M
Chart EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jane M. Hastings CEO, Managing Director & Director
Alan G. Rydge Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gordon Newton Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Roland Coates Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth George Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD-7.35%1 418
TUI-32.23%5 208
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC12.08%5 012
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS17.92%4 765
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-5.74%2 978
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.29.18%2 031
