Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2019 Preliminary Final Report

0
08/22/2019 | 01:18am EDT

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

ABN: 51 000 005 103

FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

30 JUNE 2019

(INCLUDING ADDITIONAL APPENDIX 4E DISCLOSURES)

ASX CODE: EVT

RELEASED

22 AUGUST 2019

CONTENTS

Results for announcement to the market (Appendix 4E)

Annexure to the Appendix 4E

Consolidated financial report

INTERNET

These results will be available on the internet at www.evt.comunder the Investor Centre menu.

ENQUIRIES

Media enquiries should be directed to:

Jane Hastings - CEO

Phone: (02) 9373 6600

David Stone - Company Secretary

Street address

Postal address

478 George Street

GPO Box 1609

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2001

APPENDIX 4E (Rule 4.3A)

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

(All comparisons to the year ended 30 June 2018)

2019

2018

A$'000

A$'000

Revenue and other income from continuing operations

Up

2.8%

to

1,009,309

982,283

Revenue and other income from discontinued operations

Down

4.1%

to

294,979

307,455

Total revenues and other income

Profit from continuing operations before individually significant items, net finance costs and income tax

Net finance costs from continuing operations

Profit from continuing operations before individually significant items and income tax expense

Individually significant items from continuing operations

Up

1.1%

to

1,304,288

1,289,738

Down

6.7%

to

158,945

170,352

(9,355)

(5,874)

Down

9.1%

to

149,590

164,478

(502)

(14,568)

Profit from continuing operations before income tax expense

Discontinued operations profit before income tax

Profit before income tax expense

Income tax expense from continuing operations Income tax expense from discontinued operations

Profit for the year attributable to members of the parent entity

Down

0.5%

to

Down

4.5%

to

149,088 149,910

8,934 15,631

158,022 165,541

(42,009) (48,451)

(4,124) (5,180)

111,889 111,910

Dividends

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Final dividend

- Current year

31.0

¢

31.0

¢

- Previous corresponding period

31.0

¢

31.0

¢

Interim dividend

- Current year

21.0

¢

21.0

¢

- Previous corresponding period

21.0

¢

21.0

¢

Total dividend (interim and final):

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

- Current year

52.0 ¢

52.0 ¢

- Previous corresponding period

52.0 ¢

52.0 ¢

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

5 September 2019

For an explanation of the figures reported refer to commentary on results.

D I R E C T O R S ' R E P O R T

APPENDIX 4E (Rule 4.3A)

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. Comments by Directors

See commentary attached to this report.

2. NTA Backing

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

Current period

Previous corresponding period

$6.44$6.14

3.

Annual Meeting

The annual meeting will be held as follows:

Place:

Event Cinemas

505-525 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Date:

18 October 2019

Time:

10:00 am Sydney time

Approximate date the annual report will be available:

13 September 2019

4. Dividend Re-Investment Plan

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") was suspended in August 2010 and will not operate for the 2019 final dividend.

5. Compliance statement

The report is based on accounts which have been subject to audit.

D I R E C T O R S ' R E P O R T

The information presented below is the Operating and Financial Review, which forms part of the 2019 Directors Report

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

Overview of the Group

Reported net profit after discontinued operations was $111,889,000 (2018: $111,910,000), $21,000 below the prior year result. The normalised result before interest and income tax expense

from continuing operations was $158,945,000 (2018: $170,352,000), a decrease of $11,407,000 or 6.7% and the normalised result after tax from continuing operations was $104,271,000

(2018: $111,657,000), a decrease of $7,386,000 or 6.6% below the prior year result. A summary of the normalised result is outlined below:

2019

2018

2017

Normalised

Normalised

Reconciliation to

Normalised

Reconciliation to

Reconciliation to

result*

reported net profit

result*

reported net profit

result*

reported net profit

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Entertainment

Australia

60,198

60,198

68,600

68,600

78,957

78,957

New Zealand

10,015

10,015

11,150

11,150

10,787

10,787

Hospitality and Leisure

Hotels and Resorts

69,502

69,502

69,270

69,270

52,734

52,734

Thredbo Alpine Resort

25,017

25,017

21,838

21,838

18,187

18,187

Property and Other Investments

13,436

13,436

16,528

16,528

9,343

9,343

Unallocated revenue and expenses

(19,223)

(19,223)

(17,034)

(17,034)

(22,322)

(22,322)

158,945

158,945

170,352

170,352

147,686

147,686

Finance revenue

527

527

528

528

488

488

Finance costs

(9,882)

(9,882)

(6,402)

(6,402)

(8,979)

(8,979)

149,590

149,590

164,478

164,478

139,195

139,195

Income tax expense

(45,319)

(45,319)

(52,821)

(52,821)

(40,275)

(40,275)

Profit from continuing operations

104,271

104,271

111,657

111,657

98,920

98,920

Individually significant items - net of tax

2,808

(10,198)

(6,494)

Discontinued operations - net of tax

4,810

10,451

18,393

Profit for the year

111,889

111,910

110,819

  • Normalised result is profit for the year before individually significant items (as outlined in Note 2.3 to the financial statements and in the table below). As outlined in Note 2.2 to the financial statements, this measure is used by the Group's CEO to allocate resources and in assessing the relative performance of the Group's operations. The normalised result is an unaudited non-International Financial Reporting Standards measure.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:17:10 UTC
