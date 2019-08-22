Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2019 Preliminary Final Report

D I R E C T O R S ' R E P O R T

The information presented below is the Operating and Financial Review, which forms part of the 2019 Directors Report

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

Overview of the Group

Reported net profit after discontinued operations was $111,889,000 (2018: $111,910,000), $21,000 below the prior year result. The normalised result before interest and income tax expense

from continuing operations was $158,945,000 (2018: $170,352,000), a decrease of $11,407,000 or 6.7% and the normalised result after tax from continuing operations was $104,271,000

(2018: $111,657,000), a decrease of $7,386,000 or 6.6% below the prior year result. A summary of the normalised result is outlined below:

2019 2018 2017 Normalised Normalised Reconciliation to Normalised Reconciliation to Reconciliation to result* reported net profit result* reported net profit result* reported net profit $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Entertainment Australia 60,198 60,198 68,600 68,600 78,957 78,957 New Zealand 10,015 10,015 11,150 11,150 10,787 10,787 Hospitality and Leisure Hotels and Resorts 69,502 69,502 69,270 69,270 52,734 52,734 Thredbo Alpine Resort 25,017 25,017 21,838 21,838 18,187 18,187 Property and Other Investments 13,436 13,436 16,528 16,528 9,343 9,343 Unallocated revenue and expenses (19,223) (19,223) (17,034) (17,034) (22,322) (22,322) 158,945 158,945 170,352 170,352 147,686 147,686 Finance revenue 527 527 528 528 488 488 Finance costs (9,882) (9,882) (6,402) (6,402) (8,979) (8,979) 149,590 149,590 164,478 164,478 139,195 139,195 Income tax expense (45,319) (45,319) (52,821) (52,821) (40,275) (40,275) Profit from continuing operations 104,271 104,271 111,657 111,657 98,920 98,920 Individually significant items - net of tax 2,808 (10,198) (6,494) Discontinued operations - net of tax 4,810 10,451 18,393 Profit for the year 111,889 111,910 110,819