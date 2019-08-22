Event Hospitality and Entertainment : 2019 Preliminary Final Report
0
08/22/2019 | 01:18am EDT
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
ABN: 51 000 005 103
FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
30 JUNE 2019
(INCLUDING ADDITIONAL APPENDIX 4E DISCLOSURES)
ASX CODE: EVT
RELEASED
22 AUGUST 2019
- 1 -
CONTENTS
Results for announcement to the market (Appendix 4E)
Annexure to the Appendix 4E
Consolidated financial report
INTERNET
These results will be available on the internet at www.evt.comunder the Investor Centre menu.
ENQUIRIES
Media enquiries should be directed to:
Jane Hastings - CEO
Phone: (02) 9373 6600
David Stone - Company Secretary
Street address
Postal address
478 George Street
GPO Box 1609
SYDNEY NSW 2000
SYDNEY NSW 2001
- 2 -
APPENDIX 4E (Rule 4.3A)
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
(All comparisons to the year ended 30 June 2018)
2019
2018
A$'000
A$'000
Revenue and other income from continuing operations
Up
2.8%
to
1,009,309
982,283
Revenue and other income from discontinued operations
Down
4.1%
to
294,979
307,455
Total revenues and other income
Profit from continuing operations before individually significant items, net finance costs and income tax
Net finance costs from continuing operations
Profit from continuing operations before individually significant items and income tax expense
Individually significant items from continuing operations
Up
1.1%
to
1,304,288
1,289,738
Down
6.7%
to
158,945
170,352
(9,355)
(5,874)
Down
9.1%
to
149,590
164,478
(502)
(14,568)
Profit from continuing operations before income tax expense
Discontinued operations profit before income tax
Profit before income tax expense
Income tax expense from continuing operations Income tax expense from discontinued operations
Profit for the year attributable to members of the parent entity
Down
0.5%
to
Down
4.5%
to
149,088 149,910
8,934 15,631
158,022 165,541
(42,009) (48,451)
(4,124) (5,180)
111,889 111,910
Dividends
Amount per security
Franked amount per security
Final dividend
- Current year
31.0
¢
31.0
¢
- Previous corresponding period
31.0
¢
31.0
¢
Interim dividend
- Current year
21.0
¢
21.0
¢
- Previous corresponding period
21.0
¢
21.0
¢
Total dividend (interim and final):
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
- Current year
52.0 ¢
52.0 ¢
- Previous corresponding period
52.0 ¢
52.0 ¢
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend
5 September 2019
For an explanation of the figures reported refer to commentary on results.
- 3 -
D I R E C T O R S ' R E P O R T
APPENDIX 4E (Rule 4.3A)
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
1. Comments by Directors
See commentary attached to this report.
2. NTA Backing
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security
Current period
Previous corresponding period
$6.44$6.14
3.
Annual Meeting
The annual meeting will be held as follows:
Place:
Event Cinemas
505-525 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Date:
18 October 2019
Time:
10:00 am Sydney time
Approximate date the annual report will be available:
13 September 2019
4. Dividend Re-Investment Plan
The Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") was suspended in August 2010 and will not operate for the 2019 final dividend.
5. Compliance statement
The report is based on accounts which have been subject to audit.
- 4 -
D I R E C T O R S ' R E P O R T
The information presented below is the Operating and Financial Review, which forms part of the 2019 Directors Report
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
Overview of the Group
Reported net profit after discontinued operations was $111,889,000 (2018: $111,910,000), $21,000 below the prior year result. The normalised result before interest and income tax expense
from continuing operations was $158,945,000 (2018: $170,352,000), a decrease of $11,407,000 or 6.7% and the normalised result after tax from continuing operations was $104,271,000
(2018: $111,657,000), a decrease of $7,386,000 or 6.6% below the prior year result. A summary of the normalised result is outlined below:
2019
2018
2017
Normalised
Normalised
Reconciliation to
Normalised
Reconciliation to
Reconciliation to
result*
reported net profit
result*
reported net profit
result*
reported net profit
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Entertainment
Australia
60,198
60,198
68,600
68,600
78,957
78,957
New Zealand
10,015
10,015
11,150
11,150
10,787
10,787
Hospitality and Leisure
Hotels and Resorts
69,502
69,502
69,270
69,270
52,734
52,734
Thredbo Alpine Resort
25,017
25,017
21,838
21,838
18,187
18,187
Property and Other Investments
13,436
13,436
16,528
16,528
9,343
9,343
Unallocated revenue and expenses
(19,223)
(19,223)
(17,034)
(17,034)
(22,322)
(22,322)
158,945
158,945
170,352
170,352
147,686
147,686
Finance revenue
527
527
528
528
488
488
Finance costs
(9,882)
(9,882)
(6,402)
(6,402)
(8,979)
(8,979)
149,590
149,590
164,478
164,478
139,195
139,195
Income tax expense
(45,319)
(45,319)
(52,821)
(52,821)
(40,275)
(40,275)
Profit from continuing operations
104,271
104,271
111,657
111,657
98,920
98,920
Individually significant items - net of tax
2,808
(10,198)
(6,494)
Discontinued operations - net of tax
4,810
10,451
18,393
Profit for the year
111,889
111,910
110,819
Normalised result is profit for the year before individually significant items (as outlined in Note 2.3 to the financial statements and in the table below). As outlined in Note 2.2 to the financial statements, this measure is used by the Group's CEO to allocate resources and in assessing the relative performance of the Group's operations. The normalised result is an unaudited non-International Financial Reporting Standards measure.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:17:10 UTC