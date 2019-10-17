Event Hospitality & Entertainment : 2019 Results of Meeting
18 October 2019
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir or Madam,
Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 18 October 2019, in the attached proxy summary.
Each resolution was carried on a show of hands.
Yours faithfully,
David Stone
Company Secretary
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED | ACN 000 005 103
478 GEORGE STREET SYDNEY NSW 2000 | GPO BOX 1609 SYDNEY NSW 2001 | +61 2 9373 6600
CINEMAS | EVENT | BCC | GU FILM HOUSE | CINESTAR | MOONLIGHT
HOTELS & RESORTS | RYDGES | QT | ATURA | THREDBO
STATE THEATRE | EDGE DIGITAL | EDGE SERVICED OFFICES
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LTD
2019 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 18 October 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
2
Adopt the remuneration report
Ordinary
3
Re-elect Mr David Campbell
Ordinary
Grant as a director
4
Re-elect Mrs Patria Maija Mann
Ordinary
as a director
5
Performance Rights to the Chief
Ordinary
Executive Officer
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
58,134,807
1,010,590
2,568,686
145,026
94.21%
1.63%
4.16%
121,664,394
9,646,709
2,568,886
1,652,872
90.89%
7.20%
1.91%
121,663,067
9,660,113
2,571,050
1,638,631
90.87%
7.21%
1.92%
131,449,866
1,390,106
2,574,256
118,633
97.07%
1.03%
1.90%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried on a show of hands
Carried on a show of hands
Carried on a show of hands
Carried on a show of hands
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
