EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITE

(EVT)
Event Hospitality & Entertainment : 2019 Results of Meeting

10/17/2019 | 09:44pm EDT

18 October 2019

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir or Madam,

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 18 October 2019, in the attached proxy summary.

Each resolution was carried on a show of hands.

Yours faithfully,

David Stone

Company Secretary

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED | ACN 000 005 103

478 GEORGE STREET SYDNEY NSW 2000 | GPO BOX 1609 SYDNEY NSW 2001 | +61 2 9373 6600

CINEMAS | EVENT | BCC | GU FILM HOUSE | CINESTAR | MOONLIGHT

HOTELS & RESORTS | RYDGES | QT | ATURA | THREDBO

STATE THEATRE | EDGE DIGITAL | EDGE SERVICED OFFICES

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LTD

2019 Annual General Meeting

Friday, 18 October 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

2

Adopt the remuneration report

Ordinary

3

Re-elect Mr David Campbell

Ordinary

Grant as a director

4

Re-elect Mrs Patria Maija Mann

Ordinary

as a director

5

Performance Rights to the Chief

Ordinary

Executive Officer

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

58,134,807

1,010,590

2,568,686

145,026

94.21%

1.63%

4.16%

121,664,394

9,646,709

2,568,886

1,652,872

90.89%

7.20%

1.91%

121,663,067

9,660,113

2,571,050

1,638,631

90.87%

7.21%

1.92%

131,449,866

1,390,106

2,574,256

118,633

97.07%

1.03%

1.90%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried on a show of hands

Carried on a show of hands

Carried on a show of hands

Carried on a show of hands

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 01:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
