EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITE

(EVT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/13
8.06 AUD   +0.62%
12:43aEVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Upcoming Key Dates
03/22EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Update on Coronavirus Response
03/14EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Update on COVID-19 response
Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Upcoming Key Dates

08/14/2020

14 August 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

UPCOMING KEY DATES

EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited advises that it will release its Appendix 4E preliminary financial report for the year ended 30 June 2020 on Monday 31 August 2020.

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10:00am (Sydney time) on Friday 23 October 2020. The date of the close of nominations for election as a director at the AGM is 3 September 2020.

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary

Further information

ASX Company Security Code:

EVT

Telephone:

+61 2 9373 6600

Contact:

David Stone (Company Secretary)

Email:

David_Stone@evt.com

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED | ACN 000 005 103

478 GEORGE STREET SYDNEY NSW 2000 | GPO BOX 1609 SYDNEY NSW 2001 | +61 2 9373 6600

CINEMAS | EVENT | BCC | GU FILM HOUSE | CINESTAR | MOONLIGHT

HOTELS & RESORTS | RYDGES | QT | ATURA | THREDBO

STATE THEATRE | EDGE DIGITAL | EDGE SERVICED OFFICES

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 04:42:15 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 756 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2020 49,0 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2020 491 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 1 299 M 931 M 927 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,28 AUD
Last Close Price 8,06 AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jane M. Hastings CEO, Managing Director & Director
Alan G. Rydge Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gordon Newton Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Roland Coates Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Valerie Anne Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
