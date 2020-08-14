Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Upcoming Key Dates

14 August 2020
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
UPCOMING KEY DATES
EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited advises that it will release its Appendix 4E preliminary financial report for the year ended 30 June 2020 on Monday 31 August 2020.
The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10:00am (Sydney time) on Friday 23 October 2020. The date of the close of nominations for election as a director at the AGM is 3 September 2020.
Authorised for release by the Company Secretary
