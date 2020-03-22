Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Update on Coronavirus Response

23 March 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (the "Group") today provided a further update regarding the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic ("Coronavirus"). The Group previously provided an update regarding its response to Coronavirus on 13 March 2020.

On 22 March 2020, the Australian Government announced the closure of cinemas and licensed premises. As a result, the Group's cinemas in Australia will close with effect from today, 23 March 2020 until the end of May 2020 and the Group will assess the situation again at that point in time. Due to the escalating public health risks associated with Coronavirus, the Group has decided to also close its New Zealand cinemas. The Group is in the process of assessing the impact of the Government announcement relating to food and beverage areas on its Hotel and Thredbo businesses.

In Australia, as a result of the closure and in order to preserve as many jobs as possible for the future, the Group will stand down the majority of cinema employees during this time. During the temporary stand down period, employees will be able to draw down on annual and long service leave, and negative annual leave balances of up to five days will be offered. Unfortunately, periods of leave without pay for some employees are inevitable. Casual employee hours have already been substantially reduced and no further hours will be available until the cinemas reopen. The Group has been in contact with other businesses who are experiencing increased demand relating to Coronavirus to seek opportunities for casual staff. In addition, discussions with landlords to seek support during this period have commenced.

In New Zealand, we will close the cinemas and ensure compliance with local employment law.

The Group's German cinema circuit, CineStar, is also closed as a result of the German Government directive to close cinemas and other indoor leisure venues in response to Coronavirus.

