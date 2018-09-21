NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / EventBrite and Elanco Animal Health Inc. both made their debut in the stock market yesterday and soared as traders flocked to welcome them.

EVENTBRITE, INC. shares made their market debut on Thursday with gains of 58.70% at the close on nearly 11 million shares traded. Yesterday's closing price represented a 59% jump from the company's initial public offering price. San Francisco-based Eventbrite?s IPO raised $230 million in proceeds after it priced at the high end of its range between $21 a share and $23 a share. ?The economy is good: Consumers in particular are willing to spend on going to events, whether they?re concerts or tours or talks. All the evidence is showing that people want to spend money on experiences,? said Andrew Sheivachman, business travel editor with Skift. ?The question for (Eventbrite) is, What?s going to happen if a competitor comes up with a more disruptive tool?? The company is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC shares closed up 50% on their first day of trading with a little over 40 million shares traded. The stock saw gains of over 35% Thursday after the company priced the stock above its price range. The company had issued 62.9 million shares at $24 each, compared with a price range of $20 to $23, to raise $1.51 billion. Goldman Sachs. J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were book-running managers on the deal. Elanco is a spinoff from Eli Lilly & Co. and sells medicines for both pets and livestock. Its Rumensin cattle feed additive accounts for 10 percent of its annual sales of about $3 billion. ?We looked at the after-tax value to Lilly?s shareholders during the separation, and that was an important metric during the discussions,? Elanco CEO Jeff Simmons told Reuters.

