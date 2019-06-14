Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eventbrite Inc    EB

EVENTBRITE INC

(EB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FRIDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eventbrite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 11:02am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eventbrite, Inc. (“Eventbrite” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Eventbrite’s migration of customers from Ticketfly, which it acquired in September 2017, occurred at a slower pace than anticipated, which resulted in a longer timeline to reach completion. This negatively impacted the Company’s revenue growth. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Eventbrite, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVENTBRITE INC
11:02aFRIDAY DEADLINE NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
06/13EVENTBRITE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Mat..
AQ
06/13FRIDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Cla..
BU
06/11INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
06/11ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Eventbrite, Inc. ..
BU
06/04ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) Misled Shareholders According to a Re..
BU
06/04SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Files Securities Class Action Against Eventbr..
BU
05/28EVENTBRITE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23EB DEADLINE : Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class ..
AQ
05/16EVENTBRITE : Powers New Ticketing Functionality for Facebook Events
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 318 M
EBIT 2019 -44,3 M
Net income 2019 -49,5 M
Finance 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Capitalization 1 352 M
Chart EVENTBRITE INC
Duration : Period :
Eventbrite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVENTBRITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,5 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julia D. Hartz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin E. Hartz Executive Chairman
Randy Befumo Chief Financial Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sean P. Moriarty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVENTBRITE INC-40.99%1 278
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.16%404 984
NETFLIX28.31%147 181
NASPERS LIMITED24.46%100 789
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA27.62%22 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About