EVENTBRITE INC

(EB)
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Eventbrite

03/11/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eventbrite, Inc. ("Eventbrite" or the "Company") (NYSE: EB).  Investors who purchased Eventbrite securities may be affected.

On or about September 19, 2018, Eventbrite completed its IPO by selling 10 million shares of common stock at $23 per share, not including the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

On March 7, 2019 after the market closed, Eventbrite announced fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results.  During the conference call to discuss its financial results, Eventbrite acknowledged that the integration of Ticketfly, acquired in 2017, onto the Eventbrite platform was taking longer than planned and "will impact revenues in the short-term."

Following this news. Eventbrite's shares declined $7.96 per share, about 24.5%, to close at $24.46 per share on March 8, 2019.  Shares continued to decline the next trading day to close at $22.89 per share on March 11, 2019.

If you are an investor and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-announces-investigation-of-eventbrite-300810466.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
