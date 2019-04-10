Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Eventbrite, Inc.

04/10/2019

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Eventbrite, Inc. (“Eventbrite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EB). This investigation concerns whether Eventbrite has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $23 per share. In the IPO registration statement, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in the third quarter of 2017. On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.” On this news, shares of Eventbrite fell $7.96, approximately 24.6%, to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019.

If you acquired Eventbrite securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Julia D. Hartz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin E. Hartz Executive Chairman
Randy Befumo Chief Financial Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sean P. Moriarty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVENTBRITE INC-25.35%1 697
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD23.57%465 619
NETFLIX36.26%159 232
NASPERS LIMITED28.63%108 894
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA24.53%25 712
LYFT INC0.00%19 280
