Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Eventbrite, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Eventbrite, Inc. (“Eventbrite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EB). This investigation concerns whether Eventbrite has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $23 per share. In the IPO registration statement, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in the third quarter of 2017. On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.” On this news, shares of Eventbrite fell $7.96, approximately 24.6%, to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019.

