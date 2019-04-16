Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eventbrite Inc    EB

EVENTBRITE INC

(EB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors (EB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. (“Eventbrite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EB) investors who: a) purchased or otherwise acquired Eventbrite securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired Eventbrite securities between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Eventbrite investors have until June 14, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Eventbrite investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $23 per share. In the IPO registration statement, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in the third quarter of 2017. On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.”

On this news, shares of Eventbrite fell 7.96, or over 24%, to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) that, as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Eventbrite, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVENTBRITE INC
04/15GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Event..
BU
04/11EVENTBRITE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exce..
BU
04/10Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
04/02EVENTBRITE : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019
BU
03/26EVENTBRITE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exce..
BU
03/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, I..
BU
03/11INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Eventbrite
PR
03/08EVENTBRITE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exce..
PR
03/08Investigation of Eventbrite Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
03/07EVENTBRITE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Chart EVENTBRITE INC
Duration : Period :
Eventbrite Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVENTBRITE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Julia D. Hartz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin E. Hartz Executive Chairman
Randy Befumo Chief Financial Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sean P. Moriarty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVENTBRITE INC-24.74%1 645
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD23.32%470 888
NETFLIX30.34%152 316
NASPERS LIMITED25.36%110 377
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA22.07%25 028
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP19.76%18 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About