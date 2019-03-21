Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ever-Glory International Group Inc    EVK

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

(EVK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ever Glory International : Glory To Report Forth Quarter 2018 Earnings on March 29, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 12:05am EDT

Ever-Glory To Report ForthEarnings on 201

- Conference Call to be Held at 8:0 AM ET -

NANJING, China, , 201/PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Ever-Glory') (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that the Company will report its financial results on , , 201before the open of trading in the U.S.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:0 a.m. Eastern Time on , 2019 (:0 p.m. Beijing Time on , 201).

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-888-394-8218
  • International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0225
  • Conference ID: 1693644
The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Ever-Glory's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com. A replay of the call will be available from 10:0 a.m. Eastern Time on through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 1693644.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands 'La go go', 'Velwin', 'Sea To Sky' and 'idole'. Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Ever-Glory International Group

Dandan Song

Tel: +86-25-52096817

E-Mail: sdd@ever-glory.com.cn

Disclaimer

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 04:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL G
12:05aEVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory To Report Forth Quarter 2018 Earnings on March ..
PU
2018EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
2018EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
2018EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
2018EVER-GLORY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory To Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on Novemb..
PU
2018EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
2018EVER-GLORY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
2018EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory To Report Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on Augus..
PU
More news
Chart EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Ever-Glory International Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Yihua Kang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Jun Sun Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jian Song Wang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Zhi Xue Zhang Independent Director
Merry Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC0.00%0
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE24.05%183 573
VF CORPORATION21.26%34 224
HENNES & MAURITZ9.92%21 970
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.23%19 197
MONCLER28.07%10 746
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.