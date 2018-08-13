Log in
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (EVK)
Ever Glory International : Glory To Report Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on August 14, 2018

08/13/2018 | 07:15am CEST

Ever-Glory To Report Earnings on 201

- Conference Call to be Held at 8:0 AM ET -

NANJING, China, , 201/PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Ever-Glory') (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that the Company will report its financial results on , , 201before the open of trading in the U.S.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:0 a.m. Eastern Time on , 2018 (:0 p.m. Beijing Time on , 201).

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-888-394-8218
  • International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0225
  • Conference ID: 3000953
The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Ever-Glory's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com. A replay of the call will be available from 11:0 a.m. Eastern Time on through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 3000953.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands 'La go go', 'Velwin', 'Sea To Sky' and 'idole'. Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Ever-Glory International Group

Dandan Song

Tel: +86-25-52096817

E-Mail: sdd@ever-glory.com.cn

Disclaimer

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 05:14:01 UTC
