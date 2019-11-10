Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.    EVK

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(EVK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ever Glory International : Glory To Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 10:15pm EST

Ever-Glory To Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 13, 2019
- Conference Call to be Held at 7:00 AM ET -

NANJING, China, November 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Ever-Glory') (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 before the open of trading in the U.S.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 13, 2019).

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:
• Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-548-4713
• International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093
• Conference ID:2080253
The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Ever-Glory's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com. A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 2080253.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands 'La go go', 'Velwin', 'Sea To Sky' and 'idole'. Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ever-Glory International Group
Dandan Song
Tel: +86-25-52096817
E-Mail: sdd@ever-glory.com.cn

Disclaimer

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 03:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL G
10:15pEVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory To Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Novemb..
PU
08/14EVER-GLORY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : *EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. Management's Di..
AQ
08/11EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on Augus..
PU
05/14EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : *EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. Management's Di..
AQ
05/14EVER-GLORY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/29EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
03/29EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
03/20EVER GLORY INTERNATIONAL : Glory To Report Forth Quarter 2018 Earnings on March ..
PU
2018EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
More news
Chart EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Yihua Kang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Jun Sun Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jian Song Wang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Zhi Xue Zhang Independent Director
Merry Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.00%42
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE56.08%222 676
VF CORPORATION21.12%34 390
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.67.86%26 152
MONCLER S.P.A.30.11%9 889
UNDER ARMOUR-0.62%7 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group