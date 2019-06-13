Everbridge : Achieves German C5 Compliance Standard

Everbridge,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management
and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and
businesses running, today announced that it has completed its assessment
for the Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalogue (C5) set out by
the Federal Office for Information Security in Germany, also known as Bundesamt
für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI). Everbridge is the
first and only U.S.-based emergency notification provider to
achieve BSI C5 attestation. This accreditation assures that the
Everbridge Critical
Event Management platform has undergone a rigorous third-party audit
to ensure it complies with all security requirements defined by C5.
Everbridge’s commitment to applying the highest levels of compliance in
controls and security is shown by meeting the C5 standard that serves
not only as a benchmark for the German market, but also increasingly as
a measure for institutions across Europe and Asia. Using Everbridge’s C5
audit report, customers can effortlessly evaluate how legal regulations
(e.g. data privacy), their own policies, or the threat environment
relate to their use of the Everbridge platform.
Javier Colado, Senior Vice President, International at Everbridge,
commented, “Everbridge is fully committed to the highest standards in
all aspects of our operations no matter where that might be in the
world. We are proud to be the first U.S.-based critical event management
provider to meet the stringent C5 compliance requirements – something
that should increase the trust placed in us by our growing client base
not only in Germany, but also around the world.”
C5 is intended primarily for professional cloud service providers, and
their auditors and customers. It has 17 distinct control requirements
that cloud providers either have to comply with or meet defined minimum
standards. It is a required assessment for working with the public
sector in Germany and is increasingly being adopted by the private
sector.
In addition to obtaining C5 compliance – which covers the Everbridge
Critical Event Management platform both in the U.S. and EU – Everbridge
is also ISO 27001 certified and SSAE18 SOC 2/SOC 3 compliant. C5 is a
further seal of quality that underlines the commitment of Everbridge to
growing its presence around the world and ensuring that it always
operates at market-leading standards.
About Everbridge
Everbridge,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides
enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate
organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep
people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as
active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather
conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages,
cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain
interruptions, over 4,500 global customers rely on the company’s
Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and
assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist,
automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through
the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and
track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent
over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over
500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including
the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the
Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest
states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise
safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management,
Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning,
Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging.
Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest
U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American
airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10
largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting
firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four
of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in
Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San
Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm
All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA
and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are
the property of their respective owners.
