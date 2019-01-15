Everbridge : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG) today announced the pricing of an
underwritten public offering of 2,300,000 shares of its common stock,
all of which are being offered by Everbridge, at a price to the public
of $55.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about
January 18, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing
conditions. Everbridge has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 345,000 shares of common stock from it at
the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are acting as joint
book-running managers in the offering. Stifel, KeyBanc Capital Markets,
Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey, William Blair, and Northland Capital Markets will act as
co-managers. The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration
statement, including a base prospectus, filed by Everbridge with
the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was effective upon
filing. The offering may be made only by means of a written prospectus
and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration
statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus
relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be
available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying
prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island
Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by
email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
or from BofA Merrill Lynch NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd
floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email
at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
or from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY
10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at ecm.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of these
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
