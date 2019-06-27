Everbridge : Jaime Ellertson Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 in New England

Everbridge has pioneered the critical event management industry with a unique, SaaS-based platform that automates and accelerates an organization’s response to events threatening life safety, business and IT operations, supply chain and brand

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, today announced that long-time CEO and Chairman Jaime Ellertson received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the New England region.

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., EY recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while providing transformative technology solutions. The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges and announced during an awards gala last night at the Westin Waterfront in Boston.

During his tenure as CEO of Everbridge, Ellertson guided the Critical Event Management leader through a sustained period of high growth from a small, privately-held company to a successful public company with more than 4,500 customers and 800 employees around the globe. Last week, Everbridge announced that Ellertson is transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman of the Everbridge Board, one year after announcing and now completing a successful CEO succession.

“I’ve been honored to serve as Everbridge’s CEO for more than eight years. This recognition is really about the award-winning Everbridge team that works tirelessly to keep people safe and businesses running,” said Ellertson. “Every successful entrepreneur stands with an even more successful team, and awards like this are really recognition of the work and commitment of our employees around the globe.”

Everbridge’s services are used each day to save lives and to help businesses and government entities respond to, or even avoid, disruption to operations. The company’s Critical Event Management platform enables global customers to more rapidly and completely assess threats and determine their potential impact, as well as to speed response. Everbridge provides the situational awareness and organizational clarity for organizations to take proactive actions to, for example, re-route shipments, divert an employee headed into an area of peril, protect residents, and enable stores to remain stocked, customers served, and staff working safely when a critical event occurs.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,500 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

