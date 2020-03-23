Everbridge : Press Release Everbridge Launches COVID-19 Shield Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Rapid Deployment Templates to Protect People and Maintain Operations Amid Pandemic March 23, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass. - March 23, 2020- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company has launched COVID-19 Shield, a new set of Coronavirus Protection Solutions designed to protect the safety of employees and customers, maintain business operations, safeguard supply chains, and reduce costs and liabilities stemming from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic. Drawing upon 18 years of crisis management experience, Everbridge's purpose-built packages mitigate the impact of coronavirus by leveraging the company's industry-leading CEM platform, used by over 5,000 enterprises globally, to help organizations identify their risks, safeguard their workforce, and manage disruptions to their operations and supply chain. Due to the swift spread of the outbreak, Everbridge offers a Rapid Deployment package for governments, businesses, and healthcare entities to implement the COVID-19 Shield solutions in under 48 hours.

COVID-19 Shield offers three new out-of-the-box solutions to help organizations. The individual offerings include Know Your Risks through COVID-19 alerts correlated to an organization's locations. This solution offers pandemic Situation Reports developed from the world's largest vetted database of risk data, drawn from machine learning analysis of over 22,000 data sources from 175+ countries and validated by a 24/7 team of analysts monitoring local verified sources. The real-time intelligence includes case statistics, travel advisories, closures and supply chain impacts, all automatically correlated to a business' affected people and assets.

Secondly, COVID-19 Shield offers Protect Your People to manage critical response plans and automate communications with impacted people, responders, leadership and other stakeholders. Protect Your People correlates a specialized Everbridge-developed threat feed on incidences of the coronavirus with the previously visited, last known and expected location of people in order to help businesses understand the risks to their organization and take appropriate actions. It includes out-of-the box coronavirus-tailored messaging templates for health advisories, travel bans, work-at-home directives, and regular wellness checks. Organizations can also establish high-risk Incident Zones and send instructions when anyone enters these areas.

Thirdly, COVID-19 Shield helps Protect Your Operations and Supply Chains by automatically correlating alerts to physical assets including offices and facilities, production plants, suppliers and supply chain routes, in addition to people. Protect Your Operations pinpoints potential impacts to your assets and production resources, as well as to your suppliers and distribution routes, automates initiating standard operating procedures to quickly resolve issues, and generates real-time status reports on key remediation and recovery tasks. Additionally, the offering reduces liability through full audit trails and after-action reporting. By gaining an organization more time and a more complete picture from which to act, Protect Your Operations enables management teams to be more proactive in mitigating the consequences of the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Shield packages also provide access to the Everbridge Data Sharing Private Network, which enables customers to share information publicly or privately. A business, for example, can share information with local government agencies and healthcare facilities to gain more local situation intelligence and to better coordinate response activities.

'Staying ahead of the coronavirus continues to be a major challenge for governments, businesses and healthcare systems across the globe,' said Claudia Dent, SVP of Product Marketing at Everbridge. 'Everbridge works with thousands of organizations to help them protect their people and their operations. In one week alone, our customers sent more than 30 million coronavirus communications using our platform, a testament to the need for accurate and real-time information in a quickly evolving situation.'

'Organizations around the world have found a continuous need for relevant information and insights that are actionable and can be quickly deployed to protect their people, operations and supply chains from the impacts of coronavirus,' said Rebecca Scorzato, Partner at leading specialist risk consultancy, Control Risks. 'As the CEM leader for almost 20 years, Everbridge is uniquely positioned to meet this need and to provide highly relevant information to help understand and mitigate the impacts of this global outbreak.'

In recent weeks, Everbridge has launched a series of actions to address the coronavirus, including providing daily updates on its Coronavirus Preparedness Hub, producing preparedness kits from its experience working with customers on previous widespread medical emergencies, hosting webinars with pandemic preparedness experts, and working with customers to make sure their deployments are ready for the increased activity related to the virus.

Everbridge leveraged its deep, global experience with managing critical events to assemble the coronavirus-related resources. The CEM platform reaches over 550 million people across the world while serving leading F500 companies and well as serving cities, states, and entire countries. Everbridge has been selected by eight countries, several states in India, and multiple states in the United States to protect populations.