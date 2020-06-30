Everbridge : Receives FedRAMP Authorization Renewal as Company Continues Rapid Growth in Federal Market; Helps Government Agencies Mitigate the Impacts of COVID-19

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission represents latest government agency to award Everbridge “Authority to Operate” (ATO); Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) platform surpasses 600 million communications delivered specific to Coronavirus

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), today announced the company successfully renewed its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization, representing the federal government’s most rigorous security and risk management review process for cloud products and services. FedRAMP is a U.S. federal government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission marks the latest government agency to grant Everbridge an Authority to Operate (ATO), joining more than 60 federal agencies that Everbridge supports including the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Interior, Defense, Justice, and Health and Human Services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Social Security Administration, the National Cancer Institute, and the Peace Corps.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005308/en/

Everbridge Receives FedRAMP Authorization Renewal as Company Continues Rapid Growth in Federal Market (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Meeting the stringent standards for FedRAMP Authorization demonstrates both our commitment to the federal market and to enterprise organizations around the world that demand the highest levels of security and compliance,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “Everbridge provides government agencies with the industry’s most scalable and reliable platform to rapidly respond to global disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other critical events, while helping protect those who serve our nation each and every day.”

The FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) certifies that the Everbridge Suite of platform and products meets the standards for the 325 controls in the FedRAMP Moderate baseline and passed the rigorous security and risk management renewal process required to support the operational resilience needs of federal agencies, a mandate for any cloud service provider that serves the federal government.

Part of an elite group of cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers that have achieved FedRAMP authorization, Everbridge also complies with a wide array of industry security standards and regulations. As of June 7, 2020, Everbridge successfully renewed its SSAE 18/ISAE-3402 Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 and 3 Reports, German Government Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog (C5) Report and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 Information Security Management System certifications.

Everbridge’s recent accolades and awards include Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, expansion of its existing portfolio of over 160 patents with recent new award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work® by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, “Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report, Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, as well as the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, the Everbridge Platform reaches over 550 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore, and Sweden; the statewide mass notification systems of some of the most populous states in the U.S. including New York, Florida and California; as well as leading F500 companies and over 3,700 other municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including many of the most populous states in India.

Everbridge recently introduced its COVID-19 Shield™ with Return to Work and Contact Tracing software for helping organizations manage the complex process of returning to the workplace and other public spaces during the pandemic. This technology was showcased at last month’s “Coronavirus: the Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit, where Everbridge brought together the best minds across public and private sectors, including C-level speakers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Cleveland Clinic, U.S. Army, Accenture, Biogen, a former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner and more. On-demand content from the event may be found here.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,200 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005308/en/